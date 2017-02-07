Vice President Mike Pence breaks Senate deadlock to confirm Betsy DeVos as education secretary

British Prime Minister Theresa May gave a shout out to President Trump's hands while speaking at a Tory fundraiser Monday night. In one fell swoop, May managed to make a quip about both her fleeting moment holding hands with Trump during her recent White House visit and the size of Trump's hands — a touchy subject for America's new commander-in-chief. "Thank you very much for that wonderful reception," May said, after receiving applause as she stood to speak. "I don't think I have received such a big hand since I walked down the colonnade at the White House."

For the uninitiated, Trump has long worked to prove his fingers are neither short nor tiny. After the magazine Spy called Trump a "short-fingered vulgarian," Trump repeatedly sent the editor photos of himself torn from magazines with his hands circled in gold Sharpie. In one instance, Trump also wrote in gold Sharpie, "See, not so short!"

Then, of course, there was the throwdown with Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) during the Republican presidential primary. After Trump dubbed Rubio "little Marco," Rubio took a jab at Trump's hands. "Have you seen his hands?" Rubio said. "And you know what they say about men with small hands." Trump, always one to get the last word, implored America during a debate to "look at those hands." "Are they small hands?" Trump said. "I guarantee you there's no problem."

As for whether May's joke will play a hand in her relationship with Trump, stay tuned to Trump's Twitter feed. Becca Stanek