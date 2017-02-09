House Oversight chair says Conway's promotion of Ivanka Trump brand was 'clearly over the line'
House Oversight Committee chairman Rep. Jason Chaffetz (R-Utah) on Thursday called Kellyanne Conway's promotion of first daughter Ivanka Trump's fashion brand "clearly over the line, unacceptable." While speaking from the White House press briefing room Thursday morning, Conway — one of President Trump's top advisers — told Americans to "go buy Ivanka [Trump's] stuff" following reports that retailers were dropping the first daughter's apparel line. "I'm going to give it a free commercial here; go buy it today," Conway said.
Chaffetz, who is planning a bipartisan letter on the matter, said Conway's promotion of the Ivanka Trump brand "should never have happened" and warned the Trump administration to "learn this lesson very quick."
Legal experts told The New York Times that Conway's comments may have violated federal ethics rules. The rules explicitly ban employees of the executive branch from using "public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service, or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity." "You couldn't think of a clearer example of violating the ban of using your government position as kind of a walking billboard for products or services offered by a private individual," Laurence Tribe, a professor of constitutional law at Harvard University, told The New York Times.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Thursday that Conway has "been counseled," but would not elaborate further. Becca Stanek
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer downplayed the content of President Donald Trump's tweets Thursday, suggesting that the comments he makes at the daily press briefings should be given more weight than those fired off by Trump online. "I think Sean Spicer just said that what he says from the press briefing podium is more important than what President Trump himself tweets," noted The Boston Globe's Matt Viser on Twitter.
Spicer's comments came in response to a question about why President Trump has time to tweet-shame Nordstrom for dropping his daughter's clothing line, but remained silent after six people were killed in a mosque shooting in Quebec City in late January.
Spicer answered that he had opened the subsequent press briefing after the shooting with Trump's condolences. "You're equating me addressing the nation here with a tweet? That's the silliest thing I've ever heard," Spicer said.
Of course, what goes unacknowledged is it's not just a tweet — it's a tweet from the president of the United States. Watch the tense exchange below. Jeva Lange
WATCH: Sean Spicer answers a question about why Pres. Trump has time to tweet about Nordstrom – but not other issues https://t.co/p07jPScxs6
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) February 9, 2017
An elephant sanctuary in northern India is using jumbo-size sweaters to keep its pachyderms warm during a cold snap. When the temperature plummeted, villagers near the Wildlife SOS Elephant Conservation and Care Center started knitting brightly colored winter garments for the preserve's 20 elephants, which were rescued from circuses and logging camps. The new sweaters aren't just fashionable, they're also good for the animals' health. "It's important to keep our elephants protected from the bitter cold," said Wildlife SOS co-founder Kartick Satyanarayan, "as they are weak and vulnerable, having suffered so much abuse, making them susceptible to ailments such as pneumonia." Christina Colizza
The next time you're ready to bust a move on the dance floor, consider what science says looks good. For the study, published Thursday in Scientific Reports, British researchers asked 39 female university students to dance alone to a drum beat while researchers followed the movements with a motion-capture camera. The scientists then animated each woman as an avatar to isolate the dance moves and eliminate any opinions based on physical features. They then asked 200 people to rate the best dancer.
Here she is:
By comparison, this is what the worst dancer looked like:
"It turns out that the moves judged the best for women involve wide swings of the hips and asymmetrical leg movements, where the right and left limbs are moving independently from each other," Vice writes. "These should be coupled with moderate amounts of asymmetrical arm movements, although it doesn't sound very sexy when you put it that way."
Dancing in general is a little puzzling to scientists because its evolution is a bit of a mystery, although it might have originated from ancient courtship rituals. The reason "wide swinging hips" are attractive in female dancers is possibly because "when you look at males and females walking, the key difference is, males have this shoulder swing and females have this hip swing," Nick Neave of Northumbria University told The New York Times. And those asymmetric limb movements? They signal good motor control.
But widely speaking, the attractive dance moves serve two major purposes: "One is, they're showing off their reproductive quality, perhaps their hormonal status, to males," said Neave. "Another is, they're showing off how good they are to female rivals."
Researchers did a much earlier study on what moves make male dancers attractive; you can find those results here. Jeva Lange
President Trump's false claims about the country's growing crime rate cropped up again, this time in a speech by newly minted Attorney General Jeff Sessions just one day after his swearing-in ceremony. "We have a crime problem," Sessions said Thursday, speaking from the Oval Office. "I wish the rise that we are seeing in crime in America today were some sort of aberration or a blip." Instead, Sessions said, crime is a "dangerous and permanent trend that places the health and safety of the American people at risk."
Though there was a slight uptick in crime from 2014 to 2015, FBI crime statistics indicate an overall decline in crime over the last 25 years:
"This is a dangerous permanent trend" -- AG Sessions on growing crime rate.
But here is the actual data https://t.co/YOMla306P7 pic.twitter.com/9Q3mgdEo5n
— Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 9, 2017
But on Thursday, Sessions said "there are a lot of things" that need to be done at the Department of Justice to combat this "trend" now that he is in charge. As attorney general, he will be tasked with overseeing the Justice Department's 113,000 employees, including its 93 U.S. attorneys. He will also supervise bureaus — including the FBI — and direct the enforcement of federal laws, including announcing DOJ investigations when necessary.
Sessions was narrowly confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday night with a 52-47 vote, after facing criticism for his record on civil rights and immigration. Becca Stanek
President Donald Trump bragged about his popularity and dismissed the New START nuclear reduction treaty as a bad deal for the U.S. during his phone call last weekend with Russian President Vladimir Putin, three U.S. officials familiar with the conversation told Reuters:
When Putin raised the possibility of extending the 2010 treaty, known as New START, Trump paused to ask his aides in an aside what the treaty was, these sources said.
Trump then told Putin the treaty was one of several bad deals negotiated by the Obama administration, saying that New START favored Russia. Trump also talked about his own popularity, the sources said.
The White House declined to comment. It referred Reuters to the official White House account issued after the Jan. 28 call, which did not mention the discussion about New START. [Reuters]
New START is a 2010 treaty that required the United States and Russia to reduce their respective nuclear warheads to no more than 1,550 by February 2018, which would be "the lowest level in decades," Reuters reports. Additionally, both parties would curb deployed land and submarine missiles and nuclear-capable bombers.
During the 2016 campaign, Trump also criticized the treaty, although his misidentified it as "START-Up" and falsely alleged that it allowed Russia to continue to make warheads while the United States could not. Jeva Lange
Ray Johnstone was angling for some company when he posted an ad online for a new fishing buddy. What the 75-year-old Australian grandfather got was the trip of a lifetime. Mati Batsinilas, a 22-year-old carpenter, was moved by the post, in which the widower explained that his longtime "fishing mate" had died in a car accident. So Batsinilas paid for Johnstone to fly 1,000 miles from his home in South Australia to Brisbane and join him on a two-day fishing trip. Not long after casting off for the first time, Johnstone pulled in a 31-inch mulloway. "It was a really good day," he said. Christina Colizza
Iconic soul singer Aretha Franklin is retiring. But first, the Queen of Soul will come out with one last album.
Franklin announced this week on Detroit TV station WDIV Local 4 that her final record, due out in September, will be recorded in Detroit and "entirely composed of originals," including a feature production by Stevie Wonder, The Guardian reported. The Grammy-winning artist said she is "exuberant" about it.
Franklin, the first woman inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, said that after she retires later this year she will still do "some select things, [maybe] one a month, for six months out of the year." "I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from and where it is now," Franklin said. "I'll be pretty much satisfied, but I'm not going to go anywhere and just sit down and do nothing. That wouldn't be good either."
The 74-year-old has suffered health problems recently and said she wants to focus on spending time with her grandkids. Becca Stanek