Senate confirms Tom Price as HHS secretary in party-line vote

Early Friday morning, the Senate voted 52 to 47 to confirm Rep. Tom Price (R-Ga.) to lead the Health and Human Services Department. The party-line vote was the fourth contested Cabinet vote in a row. Democrats argued before the vote that Price, a seven-term congressman and former orthopedic surgeon, had failed to come clean about some suspicious-looking stock transactions and has a history of pushing to curtail Medicare and Medicaid. Republicans argued that he is very knowledgeable about health care policy. Both sides expect Price to take a leading role in dismantling the Affordable Care Act and, presumably, replacing it with a new health insurance system. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert laughs at Kellyanne Conway's big shill, takes President Trump's 3 a.m. phone call
New York City was blanketed in snow on Thursday, and Stephen Colbert found the political humor in Winter Storm Niko on Thursday's Late Show. "New York's not alone — schools all over the Northeast have been shut down," he said. "I think they should have named it Winter Storm Betsy DeVos, but you know, Niko's good too." Further south, "Washington, D.C., also got a little dusting today," he added. "Donald Trump was out on the White House lawn anyway, making a snowman earlier today. And because it was white, he appointed it to his Cabinet."
Colbert then reminded everyone that on Wednesday, Trump had slapped at Nordstrom for dropping daughter Ivanka Trump's clothes, and updated them on White House counselor Kellyanne Conway going on Fox & Friends to literally hawk the clothes on national TV. "Watching her do that on a TV show is weird," he said. "Don't you think it should be against the rules for a White House employee to shill products? Funny story: It is." Law broken, White House press secretary Sean Spicer assured reporters that Conway had been "counseled." Colbert had some questions: "What kind of counseling are we talking about, Sean? Is it like a camp counselor? Is she working on her merit badge in ethics?"
You know who else had questions? Donald Trump. Colbert recounted the Huffington Post anecdote about Trump calling national security adviser Michael Flynn at 3 a.m. to ask if a weak dollar or strong dollar is better for the U.S. "I find it hard to believe that the president of the United States is up late at night, calling the wrong people for answers to basic questions," Colbert said — and then his phone rang. Watch him answer questions from "President Trump" — and weigh in on Trump's war on the judiciary — below. Peter Weber
The game "Box of Lies" on Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show is basically just an elaborate guessing game: Fallon and a guest take turns grabbing a box and telling the other person what is (or isn't) inside, and the other person guesses if that's true or false. Fallon's staff gets pretty creative with the contents of the boxes, and that was true on Thursday night's show, but guest Alec Baldwin provided most of the entertainment. Fallon and Baldwin both do well-known impersonations of President Trump, and Fallon brought his out first during the game. Baldwin followed suit when — coincidentally, of course — he decided to lie about the contests of his box. Watch below and see who you think wears Trump better. Peter Weber
The week isn't even over yet, but President Trump has already given Seth Meyers plenty of fodder for a "Closer Look" segment on abusing presidential power.
Meyers first tackled Trump's one-sided war with Nordstrom, noting that Trump tweeted about the department store dropping his daughter Ivanka's clothing line on Wednesday morning, 20 minutes after his daily intelligence briefing started. White House press secretary Sean Spicer told reporters Trump was "free" at the time, but that didn't sit well with Meyers. "Why was he free when that happened?" he asked. "Did the briefing really take less than 20 minutes? I feel like the president's daily intelligence briefing should take longer than an episode of Vanderpump Rules." He also let Trump's top adviser Kellyanne Conway have it for using an appearance on Fox News to shill for Ivanka's products. "From now on, the only network Kellyanne Conway should be allowed on is QVC," Meyers said, before warning viewers that scarves from the clothing line were recalled last year for not meeting federal flammability standards.
He moved on to Trump claiming on Wednesday that the murder rate in the United States is the highest it's been in 47 years. "I used to say that in a speech, and everybody was surprised, because the press doesn't tell it like it is," Trump told reporters. "It wasn't to their advantage to say that." It's possible that was news to people because it's just not true, Meyers said; the murder rate did slightly tick up in 2015 but it is close to the 57-year low it hit in 2014. "You know, it's easy to surprise people if you just make s—t up," he added. Watch more of Meyers and his examination into Trump's use of his presidential status in the video below. Catherine Garcia
When reports emerged that President Trump was greatly irritated that his press secretary, Sean Spicer, had been played by a woman, Melissa McCarthy, on Saturday Night Live, people started pleading with SNL for more. Alec Baldwin has already carved out a role for himself as Trump, Kellyanne Conway is already played by a woman, Kate McKinnon, and nobody really cares enough about Reince Priebus to mock him seriously. But soon, Twitter called for Trump's frequent sparring partner Rosie O'Donnell to take on the role of Trump chief strategist Stephen Bannon (previously played by the Grim Reaper), and O'Donnell promptly volunteered. On Thursday night, she did better than that, as shown in her new Twitter profile picture:
Oh please please PLEASE @Rosie & @nbcsnl tell me it's true. pic.twitter.com/0AyGNWkDJU
— Beau Willimon (@BeauWillimon) February 10, 2017
Twitter and Rosie O'Donnell have done their part. Your move, Lorne Michaels. Peter Weber
President Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had a "lengthy" and "very cordial" phone conversation Thursday evening, the White House said in a statement, and "President Trump agreed, at the request of President Xi, to honor our 'one China' policy." Trump had irked Beijing by speaking with Taiwan's president on the phone soon after his inauguration, the first direct contact between the U.S. and Taiwanese presidents since 1979, pursuant to U.S. policy of officially recognizing Taiwan as a part of China.
Trump had also said he might use the bedrock policy as a bargaining chip to wrest concessions out of China, telling The Wall Street Journal shortly before his inauguration, for example, that "everything is under negotiation, including 'One China.'" Trump has long criticized China over trade and currency policy, and has continued to do so on Twitter. As a result, Xi and Trump had not spoken since Trump's election in November, and China's silent treatment was getting awkward, The New York Times notes. Trump rolls out the red carpet Friday for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan, China's longtime strategic rival.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, who had affirmed the One China policy and disavowed using Taiwan as a bargaining pawn during his confirmation hearings, was at the White House on Thursday to discuss China. Ivanka Trump, husband Jared Kushner, and their daughter Arabella were also apparently part of a soft push to thaw relations, celebrating the Lunar New Year at the Chinese Embassy in Washington last week; a video of Arabella singing a New Years song in Mandarin went viral in China.
Finally, the White House announced Wednesday that national security adviser Michael Flynn had just hand-delivered a new year's message to China's ambassador wishing "the Chinese people a happy Lantern Festival and prosperous Year of the Rooster." China celebrated the Lunar New Year 11 days ago, "and the lack of a customary new year's greeting from the U.S. president at that time was noticed here," The Washington Post's Simon Denyer writes from Beijing, adding: "The Lantern Festival will be celebrated on Saturday." Peter Weber
If Rep. Jason Chaffetz, the Utah Republican who heads the House Oversight Committee, thought his Thursday night town hall in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, was going to be a low-key affair, he realized otherwise once he entered the Brighton High School auditorium to a cacophony of boos.
UT typically known as most genteel state in the West. Cong Chaffetz not seeing that tonight @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/jC7PvL5dkr
— Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017
More than 1,000 people filled the room, with hundreds more outside shouting "Do your job!" and carrying signs that read "Give me tax returns or give me impeachment," the Daily Herald reports. Chaffetz started the event by telling the crowd to "Relax, relax," but he was soon peppered with questions about everything from immigration to his support for President Trump. When asked about Trump's tax returns, Chaffetz said he hasn't changed his position from the campaign. "I said if you're going to run for president, you should have to released your tax returns," he said. "Here's the difference. That's my opinion. My guess is everyone in here has that same opinion. But it's not required by law." The crowd jeered.
Cong Chaffetz Town Hall crowd chanting "Do your job!" He's having a hard time answering over crowd noise @UtahIndivisible @IndivisibleTeam pic.twitter.com/gO0BXybGy5
— Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) February 10, 2017
Chaffetz was booed when he described Vice President Mike Pence as "like, the most decent human being," was shouted down when he dodged around a question about defunding Planned Parenthood, and was told "We want to get rid of you!" when he said he wants to eliminate the Department of Education and "get rid of Betsy DeVos." CNN's Kyung Lah reports that the contentious town hall ended an hour early, and Chaffetz did not stick around to answer questions from the media, with his spokesman saying the town hall "speaks for itself." Catherine Garcia
Report: Despite denials, Trump's national security adviser spoke about sanctions with Russian ambassador
Members of the Trump administration — including Vice President Mike Pence — have said Michael Flynn, President Trump's national security adviser, never spoke with the Russian ambassador to the United States about U.S. sanctions against Russia before Trump's inauguration. Several current and former U.S. officials have told The Washington Post this isn't true, and Flynn and Sergey Kislyak did privately discuss the sanctions ordered by the Obama administration in late December over Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 presidential election.
On Wednesday, Flynn, a retired U.S. Army lieutenant general, twice told the Post that he and Kislyak did not discuss sanctions, but on Thursday, his spokesman told the paper Flynn now "indicated that while he had no recollection of discussing sanctions, he couldn't be certain that the topic never came up." Kislyak has confirmed he communicated with Flynn via text message, by phone, and in person several times, starting before the election, but would not say if they talked about sanctions. Nine "current and former officials, who were in senior positions at multiple agencies at the time of the calls," told the Post that the references to the sanctions were "explicit," and some believed the discussions were "inappropriate and potentially illegal."
Two of the officials said Flynn urged Russia "not to overreact to the penalties," and another said Kislyak was "left with the impression that the sanctions would be revisited at a later time." The sanctions imposed by Obama remain in place. The law against U.S. citizens interfering in foreign diplomacy, the Logan Act, has never been prosecuted, and officials say it would be very difficult to build a case against Flynn, the Post reports. Catherine Garcia