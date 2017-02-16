Trump tells Jewish reporter that he is the 'least anti-Semitic person you have ever seen'

When President Donald Trump was asked directly Wednesday about energizing anti-Semites as well as some of his own staff's questionable comments about the Jewish people, his answer was nearly indecipherable.

Trump was given an opportunity to clarify his comments Thursday when he was asked what he would do to curb anti-Semitic incidents across the country. "Number one, I am the least anti-Semitic person you have ever seen in your entire life," Trump told the Jewish reporter asking him the question. "Number two. Racism. The least racist person. In fact, we did really well relative to other people running as Republican."

While it doesn't exactly answer the question, Trump still called the reporter out for the "insulting" inquiry. Watch below. Jeva Lange