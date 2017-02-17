President Trump was told exactly what Flynn and the Russian ambassador discussed, Fox News reports
Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn appears to have lied to the FBI when they questioned him after President Trump's inauguration about discussing U.S. sanctions with the Russian ambassador to Washington in December, according to a report in The Washington Post. But on Thursday evening, Fox News chief White House correspondent John Roberts said that Flynn had truthfully recounted his discussions with the White House counsel and other members of the Trump administration. Roberts also confirmed earlier reports that Trump was informed about Flynn's conversation by other sources weeks before he asked for Flynn's resignation on Monday.
"The president was, in fact, fully briefed on the content of those conversations that Gen. Michael Flynn had with the Russian ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, by people who would know what the content of those phone conversations was," Roberts told Bill O'Reilly, calling it exclusive information. The White House counsel's office also conducted an investigation, and "under repeated questioning," Roberts said, "Gen. Flynn, I'm told, had a full recollection of what he talked about with the Russian ambassador," telling both the White House counsel's office "and other people who talked to him."
.@johnrobertsFox: @POTUS was in fact fully briefed on the content of those conversations that Gen. Flynn had with the Russian ambassador. pic.twitter.com/I70FlxuYCl
— Fox News (@FoxNews) February 17, 2017
Roberts did not say if one of those people was Vice President Mike Pence. Flynn, after denying that he and Kislyak had discussed sanctions, told The Washington Post he couldn't recall if that subject had come up, Roberts reminded Fox News viewers, strongly suggesting that Flynn was not telling the truth. Peter Weber
President Trump wrapped up his 77-minute freewheeling press conference on Thursday not long before Stephen Colbert taped Thursday's Late Show, and like other late-night hosts, his writers had to scrap everything and start over. Fresh off of ingesting Trump's news conference, Colbert declared it "beefy," in fact, "so beefy you could eat it with a fork, okay? But you're going to want to use a spoon to get every drop of the crazy." Then words failed him.
"It's kind of hard to characterize the press conference — words fail me," he said. So he turned to cable news. "How about CNN?" he asked. Jake Tapper called it "unhinged," which Colbert dismissed as "fake news," but then he played the reaction at Fox News, and it wasn't much more hinged. "With friends like that, who needs Fox & Friends?" he asked. Then Colbert turned to the meat of the news conference, and he let Trump do a lot of the talking.
The president started out blaming everybody but himself for the chaos in his White House, claiming he inherited a mess. "No, you inherited a fortune, we elected a mess," Colbert reminded him, "for the record." He moved on to Trump's assertion that he couldn't be expected to know that his electoral college win was historically meh, not huge, as he just said, because somebody gave him that information. "How presidential," Colbert said. "It really reminds me of Harry Trump, who so famously said: 'Look, I don't know where it's supposed to stop, I was given that buck.'"
Colbert hit some of the other highlights, ending with Trump's sarcastic response to a question from Major Garrett of CBS News about how he plans to deal with Russia's new aggressions. "That was the president unveiling his two new characters," Colbert said: "Military Guy and Dictator Giving a Press Conference." Watch below. Peter Weber
On Thursday, as people throughout the U.S. were skipping school and work to highlight President Trump's anti-immigration policies in a "Day Without Immigrants" protest, Trump Vineyard Estates sought permission from the Labor Department to bring 23 more foreign workers to Virginia to help plant and harvest grapes. The vineyard, also known as Trump Winery, is requesting the foreign laborers using H-2 visas, or temporary permission to work in the U.S. in jobs qualified Americans can't or won't do, BuzzFeed News reports. The H-2 program has brought to the U.S. more than 100,000 foreign workers since 2003, and Trump businesses have sought to hire at least 286 guest workers since he launched his presidential campaign in mid-2015.
Trump does not appear to own the vineyard — though he suggested he did during the Republican primary last year, saying at a press conference: "I own it 100 percent, no mortgage, no debt." Instead, it is registered to his son, Eric Trump. So technically this does not violate the two rules Donald Trump laid out for his administration in December: "BUY AMERICAN and HIRE AMERICAN! #USA" On the other hand, Trump got permission to hire 64 foreign guest workers at Mar-a-Lago this winter through the H-2 program. The pay for the Trump Winery job is $11.27 an hour, by the way, though it requires working in very cold weather with "feet in bent positions for long periods of time." Peter Weber
Against the advice of his advisers, President Trump held a hastily organized 77-minute solo news conference on Thursday afternoon, and it was a doozy. On Thursday's Tonight Show, Jimmy Fallon put on his Donald Trump outfit and condensed the freewheeling beat-the-press-fest into a short 2.5-minute re-enactment. He did a pretty good job capturing the essence of the performance. "Buckle up, 'cause I'm coming in hot — this is going to be a crazy one," he said. "First of all, you're all fake news, I hate you all very much, and thank you for being here." There's one sight gag involving hand size, plus a Magic Trump Ball, but Fallon mostly plays it goofy. Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump's antipathy for the news media was on full display at his 75-minute solo press conference on Thursday, and as he usually does, Trump singled out one news organization for special abuse: CNN. But Trump is doing more than throwing the phrase "fake news" at the network that pays Jeffrey Lord to defend him on the air; he has also sent his son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner to complain to executives at CNN and its parent company, Time Warner, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday night, citing "a White House official and other people familiar with the matter."
In a recent White House meeting with Time Warner executive vice president Gary Ginsberg, for example, Kushner reportedly argued that CNN was unfairly critical of Trump. Kushner "has taken issue with specific CNN contributors including Van Jones, a Democrat who served in the Obama administration, and Ana Navarro, a Republican strategist, who have each criticized Mr. Trump in harsh terms," The Wall Street Journal reports. Navarro did not seem particularly concerned:
Really, Little Jared complaining about me cuz I get under President Daddy-in-Law's skin? Oh, baby boy, I'm so sorry. https://t.co/4W8Sh9sHxy
— Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 17, 2017
As it turns out, Time Warner is awaiting federal approval for an $85.4 billion sale to AT&T — though "people familiar with the matter" told WSJ that Kushner and Ginsberg, longtime friends, did not discuss the merger in the White House meeting. Trump opposed the merger in the final weeks of the presidential campaign, specifically citing CNN, which isn't normal, according to University of Maryland journalism historian Mark Feldstein. "Lord knows that every president has been angered by their news coverage, going back to George Washington," he said. "But to engage in that kind of bare-knuckled tactics is extraordinary."
The unidentified White House official suggested that CNN be more like Fox News, saying "it's obvious" that CNN's "ratings have suffered as a result" of it's "dishonest coverage of the president," while Fox News' "ratings have never been better," thanks to their "mostly fair" Trump coverage. According to Nielsen, CNN's daytime ratings are up 51 percent this year in the key 25-to-54 demographic, while Fox News' ratings are up 55 percent among the same groups. You can read more at The Wall Street Journal. Peter Weber
For more than two decades, Mohamed Bzeek has opened his home to terminally ill foster children, ensuring they spend their final days knowing they are loved.
Meet Mohamed Bzeek, the only foster parent in L.A. County who takes in terminally ill children. By @haileybranson: https://t.co/7FfaZ92g8o pic.twitter.com/tIWeTGgvHB
— Matt Pearce (@mattdpearce) February 8, 2017
"It's my faith," he told ABC Los Angeles. "I take those kids. I know they need somebody. I know there is not many people for them." Bzeek came to the U.S. from Libya in 1978, and his late wife suggested they become foster parents in 1989; six years later, they started taking care of terminally ill kids, and Bzeek has been a foster father to more than 40 dying children. "They put them in a facility or send them to the hospital," he said. "They never have family. I will take them and they have family, and when they die, they die with their family."
Bzeek is known in L.A. county as being the only foster parent who solely takes in terminally ill children, and some only survived a few days after moving in. He has one biological son, 19-year-old college student Adam, who was born with brittle bone disease and dwarfism. He was taught early on about his foster siblings and their ailments, and he is a doting big brother to a 6-year-old girl who is blind, deaf, and has little brain function due to a rare defect. She requires 24-hour care, and while Mohamed Bzeek knows she can't hear or see, "I always talk to her," he told the Los Angeles Times. "I'm always holding her, playing with her, touching her.... She has feelings. She has a soul. She's a human being." Catherine Garcia
The Late Night staff had a perfectly good "Closer Look" script about GOP attempts to repeal ObamaCare ready by 1 p.m. on Thursday, "and then Donald Trump held what can only be described as a bats—t crazy press conference," Seth Meyers said on Thursday's show, ostentatiously shredding the old script. He first set the scene, noting the chaos that has engulfed the Trump White House — infighting, messy executive orders, legal losses, the ouster of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn, and the revelations that his campaign staff was in contact contact with Russian intelligence.
The difficulties of governing may explain Trump's obvious nostalgia for his campaign days, and in fact he's returning to the trail on Saturday with a campaign-style rally in Florida. But Trump apparently couldn't wait until the weekend to get in front of the cameras. As Trump was giving his 75-minute performance in front of the press, there was a joke going around on Twitter that it was the longest cold open in Saturday Night Live history — so Meyers didn't have to say much, just annotate the video clips.
"Did you hear him? He said he's not ranting and raving," Meyers began, laughing. "But again, what president hasn't had to say 'I'm not ranting and raving'? Who could forget Lincoln's Tirade at Gettysburg or FDR's Fireside Meltdowns?" He paraphrased Trump's winding answer to why he fired Flynn, in Trump voice: "He did something I would have told him to do, so he had to go. Clean out your desk, buddy. Why are you cleaning out your desk?" Meyers wagged his finger over Trump asking a black reporter, April Ryan, if she's friends with the Congressional Black Caucus: "It's racist to assume all black people know each other. You don't know all orange people. 'Hey Donald, could you set up a meeting with Snooki and the Lorax?'" And he imitated Trump again to recap his berating a Jewish reporter, Jake Turx, for asking about anti-Semitism.
Meyers appeared to have fun recapping Trump's strange dressing-down of the media, but he did note that The Trump Show isn't fun for everyone: "Being a world leader sitting with Trump right now is like being a woman on a date with a guy and then his wife shows up, screaming 'Your kids want to know where you are!'" Watch below. Peter Weber
President Trump can't control the protests against his policies, the judges who keep ruling against him, or the officials who are leaking like a sieve, but he can tell New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie what he's going to order for lunch.
Christie and his wife, Mary Pat, joined Trump at the White House on Tuesday, and while guest hosting a sports talk radio show on Thursday, the governor shared a story that he must have found amusing but actually just revealed that he lost all autonomy during the visit. "This is what it's like to be with Trump," Christie said. "He says, 'There's the menu, you guys order whatever you want.' And then he says, 'Chris, you and I are going to have the meatloaf.'"
He said Trump declared the meatloaf "fabulous," but Christie stayed mum on whether or not he enjoyed the meal foisted upon him. Catherine Garcia