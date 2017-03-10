If congressional scorekeepers won't play ball on health care, the GOP might just ignore them

The Republican Party's mad dash to repeal the Affordable Care Act and replace it with a new law, the American Health Care Act, is being driven by two big, related considerations: the calendar, and the Senate's budget "reconciliation" rules, which allow the Senate to pass certain pieces of legislation with a simple majority. The AHCA was written narrowly to fit within the constraints of the reconciliation rules, and whether it does will be partly determined by how much the Congressional Budget Office estimates the bill will cost.
Without reconciliation, the already endangered bill won't clear the Senate. Without major changes to satisfy GOP conservatives, it may not pass the House. President Trump and some congressional Republicans have come up with a solution to this conundrum: Ignore the CBO and overrule the Senate parliamentarian, who determines which measures can be passed through the reconciliation maneuver, as long as 60 senators don't overrule her advice. This wouldn't be so much "working the refs" as ignoring them, and it would likely throw Congress into chaos.
The CBO — led by Republican appointee Keith Hall — is expected to estimate that the AHCA increases the budget deficit and cuts at least 15 million people off health insurance. The new GOP line is that CBO economists and statisticians can be ignored because their projections just aren't very good. Their main exhibit: The CBO score for ObamaCare. "If you're looking to the CBO for accuracy, you're looking in the wrong place," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) made a similar argument on Hugh Hewitt's radio show. (The CBO's ACA projections were actually "reasonably accurate," according to a 2015 Commonwealth Fund report.)
"I have no idea what the CBO report will say," said Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), "but I find it amusing that the right-wing Trump administration would try to cast doubt about the integrity of that report when it was the right-wing Republicans who handpicked its director."
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and House conservatives, meanwhile, are arguing that Vice President Mike Pence, in his role as presiding officer of the Senate, can simply override any unfavorable reconciliation ruling by parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough. Cruz said he's been discussing that plan, which would allow the GOP to scrap things like ObamaCare's ban of discrimination based on pre-existing conditions, with "a number of my colleagues." Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) and vice chairman Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) promoted the idea with Trump over lunch on Thursday.
It's not clear if either of these maneuvers will work, but that's where the fight is going. Peter Weber
The Justice Department on Thursday declined to confirm a White House claim made a day earlier that President Trump was not the subject of any investigation. Trump indirectly raised the possibility by claiming, with no evidence, that former President Barack Obama had ordered a wiretap of then-candidate Trump, something that, if true, could have been the result of an investigation targeting him. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Wednesday that "there is no reason to believe there is any type of investigation with respect to the Department of Justice," or "that the president is the target of any investigation whatsoever." A Justice Department official, asked whether Trump was the focus of an investigation, said, "no comment." Harold Maass
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, the former CEO of the oil and gas giant ExxonMobil, has recused himself from discussions of the permitting application for the Keystone XL pipeline, the State Department said Thursday in a letter to the environmental group Greenpeace. A State Department deputy legal adviser said in the letter that Tillerson made the decision in early February that he would not work "on issues related to TransCanada's application for a presidential permit" for the proposed pipeline, which the Obama administration halted but President Trump has revived. The letter was sent in response to one Greenpeace sent on Wednesday saying that Tillerson should recuse himself because his former company stood to benefit from the pipeline. Harold Maass
President Trump's spirited entrance into the Republican push to replace the Affordable Care Act with the American Health Care Act has been a mixed blessing for House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.), who needs the bill signed in order to move on to other parts of the GOP agenda, notably revamping America's tax code. But Trump is more popular with some of the conservative lawmakers who are dismissing the bill as "dead on arrival" than Ryan and other GOP leaders, so his lobbying and dealmaking efforts — including hosting House conservatives at the White House bowling lane and calling for help from state GOP officials and activists — could be crucial to whipping up support.
On the other hand, Politico says, "Trump's early efforts to court conservatives opposed to the GOP's ObamaCare replacement is backfiring in Congress — emboldening the far right to demand changes that could repel centrists critical to its passage." Ryan and other architects of the House GOP bill tried to carefully balance the demands from the Freedom Caucus wing and more moderate GOP senators who don't want to scrap the Medicaid expansion in their states. Trump strongly supports the bill, but has also signaled he's open to "negotiations," encouraging conservatives to amend the bill to their liking.
"The mixed signals have allowed hard-line conservatives and leadership to hear what they want to hear," Politico reports. "Each side is taking Trump's words and arguing he's in their corner," and the president has been "sufficiently vague" to give hope to both sides. "We've been told by the vice president and [OMB Director Mick] Mulvaney that he's flexible," Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said Thursday. "Are they sure that's what Trump said?" House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) asked Politico. "When Trump says, 'If you have better ideas,' I think he's thinking in the [later] phase they offer bills going forward."
Key Senate Republicans, meanwhile, are tapping the brakes and insisting that the Senate make its own imprint on the bill, which would scuttle Ryan's carefully crafted timetable. If the White House bowling alley doesn't do the trick, though, Trump has other tools at his disposal — presumably, Mar-a-Lago is nice this time of year. Peter Weber
The GOP's health-care plan cleared its first hurdle early Thursday, when the House Ways and Means Committee signed off on the bill "after roughly 18 hours of debate," Stephen Colbert said on Thursday's Late Show. "And anyone who has spent 18 hours trying to pass something knows what you get at the end." The long debate led to some loopy moments, like that time Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.) mused about taxing ice cream and sunlight. "So, if you're worried about losing your health care, do not worry," Colbert said. "It's safely in the hands of the guy who was up all night googling 'Why don't we tax the sun?'"
The GOP plan is running into some stiff, across-the-board opposition, but not to worry, President Trump has a backup plan — let ObamaCare collapse, blame the Democrats. "Okay, hold on there, chief," Colbert said. "You're in charge now. If you let health care collapse, I don't think we'll blame the Democrats, we will blame you. That's like a firefighter letting the house burn down to make the space heater look bad."
After imagining the presumably awkward dinner Trump hosted Wednesday night with Ted and Heidi Cruz, Colbert noted that Trump is "all-in, he's pulling out all the stops on this health-care bill, except when it comes to the name — because the White House is asking: Please don't call it TrumpCare." Conservatives will apparently react negatively to anything that ends in "-care," he noted, "or, maybe Trump just doesn't want to attach his name to something that no one likes — although that has never stopped him before," a nod to Trump's many failed business ventures.
Trump isn't trying to sell this alone, though. House Speaker Paul Ryan is doing his part, too, using a PowerPoint presentation Thursday to lay out the GOP's "three-pronged approach." Colbert summarized: "One, repeal; two, replace; three, look over there!" Paul also laid out what he views as ObamaCare's fundamental flaw — and Colbert saw it a little differently: "You just described how insurance works. That is literally the definition of insurance." He gave another example of Ryan's approach, one Trump might understand: "The problem with this casino is that the people who are losing are funding the people who are winning — it's time to have a casino where every single time you play the slots, it's a jackpot." Watch below. Peter Weber
Full Frontal sent producer Mike Rubens to the Conservative Political Action Conference in February, and Samantha Bee played his report on Wednesday's show. The partly NSFW segment was meant as a half-serious anthropological look at the state of conservatism in President Trump's Republican Party. At last year's CPAC, the narrator notes, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) was king and Trump canceled his appearance, fearing a poor reception. "This year, the bow ties were gone and CPAC was decidedly Trump country." Rubens peppered CPAC participants with questions, and the narrator noted that not everyone was welcome: "CPAC boldly drew a line at Nazisim and pederasty."
Originally, the narrator had included this line: "This year, the bow ties were gone and replaced by Nazi hair," with a shot of a bunch of CPAC participants with a certain short-on-the-side, longer-on-top haircut The Washington Post refers to as the "fashy." But Full Frontal excised that part after Megan Coddington pointed out that not all "fashy"-nistas had chosen that style to showcase their white nationalist sympathies:
When @iamsambee makes fun of your brother for having "Nazi hair." He actually has stage 4 brain cancer, but whatever floats your boat. pic.twitter.com/ULJC8nA3IX
— Megan Coddington (@meg_kelly16) March 9, 2017
Kyle Coddington was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma, "a very aggressive type of brain cancer," in December, according to a GoFundMe page posted by the conservative magazine he writes for, Outset. Bee responded to the tweet, telling Megan Coddington: "We deeply apologize for offending you and [Kyle]. We only learned of his condition today & have removed him from the piece."
Full Frontal executive producer Jo Miller told The Washington Post Thursday afternoon that the show had "apologized to Mr. Coddington and his family members," adding, "We wish him all the best in his fight against cancer and sincerely, deeply regret offending him and his family." Miller also said the show would donate to his treatment — and "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" is currently the GoFundMe campaigns's largest donor, at $1,000.
Kyle Coddington, who appears to be neither a white nationalist nor a big Trump supporter, also asked that the "Nazi haircut" part be removed, but he did so with a bit more humor, tweeting, "I look like a balding potato," and: "Also, it's not a Nazi haircut. Richard Spencer's is, but mine's from cancer." Peter Weber
On Wednesday night, John Kosich at WEWS-TV Channel 5 in Cleveland asked Vice President Mike Pence, yes or no, did he believe former President Barack Obama ordered a wiretap of President Trump's phones, as Trump stated on Twitter? On CNN Thursday night, Jake Tapper noted that Pence didn't answer the question. "This is, interestingly, just the latest example of members of the president's own team refusing to say that they believe his apparently false claim," Tapper said. "And these are people who are paid to believe the president."
He quoted the non-affirmations from White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer and his deputy, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, as examples. "The president says it took place," Tapper said. "His deputy press secretary? Eh, not so sure. Every credible person with access to intelligence says this did not happen or they have seen no evidence that it happened." Watch below. Peter Weber
Things can get pretty loopy when Congress debates a bill for more than 12 hours straight — Wednesday night, for example, the House Ways and Means Committee featured a debate about taxing ice cream and sunlight. Over at the House Energy and Commerce Committee, the other panel getting a first crack at the GOP's health-care bill, the debate lasted 27 hours, and while there was no discussion of solar taxation, Rep. Mike Doyle (D-Pa.) and Rep. John Shimkus (R-Ill.) did have a little debate about à la carte health insurance.
The Affordable Care Act, which Republicans are proposing to replace, requires health insurance plans to cover certain core benefits, like hospital care, prescription drugs, and pregnancy and childbirth. Republicans were complaining about ObamaCare's "mandates," and Doyle asked GOP committee members to name one mandate they take issue with. “What about men having to purchase prenatal care?” Shimkus offered. "Is that not correct? And should they?"
WOW. The #GOP’s reason to object to insurance covering prenatal care? “Why should men pay for it?” Watch: #Trumpcare #ProtectOurCare pic.twitter.com/Q55nG1Un8j
— NARAL (@NARAL) March 9, 2017
This is not the first time House Republicans have asked about men having to buy maternity coverage, The Washington Post notes, and it isn't always men asking. Nancy Metcalf, an insurance expert and Consumer Reports columnist, answered the question in 2013:
Health insurance, like all insurance, works by pooling risks. The healthy subsidize the sick, who could be somebody else this year and you next year. Those risks include any kind of health care a person might need from birth to death — prenatal care through hospice. No individual is likely to need all of it, but we will all need some of it eventually.
So, as a middle-aged childless man you resent having to pay for maternity care or kids' dental care. Shouldn't turnabout be fair play? Shouldn't pregnant women and kids be able to say, "Fine, but in that case why should we have to pay for your Viagra, or prostate cancer tests, or the heart attack and high blood pressure you are many times more likely to suffer from than we are?" Once you start down that road, it's hard to know where to stop. If you slice and dice risks, eventually you don't have a risk pool at all, and the whole idea of insurance falls apart. [Consumer Reports]
Metcalf's answer also, incidentally, would have been helpful reading for House Speaker Paul Ryan, who said this about ObamaCare on Thursday.
1. The next time someone describes Paul Ryan as a "wonk," please show them this clip pic.twitter.com/H8XP74Sco3
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) March 9, 2017
Health care, as President Trump says, is an "unbelievably complex subject." Peter Weber