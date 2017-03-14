Trump is reportedly giving the CIA back drone-strike authority, easing Pentagon drone warfare rules
In his second term, former President Barack Obama put a series of checks in place on the U.S. drone warfare program: moving authority to conduct strikes from the Central Intelligence Agency to the more transparent Defense Department, ordering that targeted individuals pose a "continuing and imminent threat" to U.S. personnel, giving the president final approval for killing or capturing high-value terrorism suspects, and requiring "near-certainty" that civilians wouldn't be killed in strikes outside active war zones, in places like Yemen and Somalia. President Trump has already given the CIA back drone-attack authority, U.S. officials tell The Wall Street Journal, and he's planning to relax the other rules, too, The Washington Post reports.
Trump told the CIA it could conduct drone strikes again soon after his inauguration, before CIA Director Mike Pompeo was confirmed, and the CIA has already used this authority, The Journal reports, including a February strike targeting senior al Qaeda leader Abu al-Khayr al-Masri in Syria and probably a strike on a Pakistan village earlier in March. The Pentagon must publicly report most of its drone strikes, including casualty estimates; the CIA does not. Under Obama, the CIA could use drones to find or monitor terrorism suspects, but the military had to fire the missiles.
Civil libertarian and human rights groups did not view Obama's solution as adequate, but they say Trump's is worse. "There are a lot of problems with the drone program and the targeted killing program, but the CIA should be out of the business of ordering lethal strikes," said the ACLU's Christopher Anders. The CIA can help locate targets, he told The Wall Street Journal, but it "should be a foreign intelligence gathering and analysis organization — not a paramilitary one."
Senior members of the National Security Council are still working on the new, looser drone warfare rules, which Trump has to approve, and is expected to, The Washington Post says. Obama had put the current rules in place as a check on any drone-happy predecessors but also as a way to encourage other drone-equipped nations to show similar restraint. Some military officials had chafed at the restrictions. "We are seeking ways to accelerate our operations against terror groups, and be more nimble and agile in our speed of response," says Pentagon spokesman Capt. Jeff Davis. "But we always will maintain a commitment to minimizing, avoiding civilian casualties." Peter Weber
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office quickly soured in the eyes of Republicans on Monday after the release of its report on the GOP's proposed replacement for ObamaCare, the American Health Care Act. Newt Gingrich led the charge on Fox News, claiming "they should abolish the Congressional Budget Office. It is corrupt. It is dishonest. I don't trust a single word they have published. And I don't believe them."
Fox’s Martha MacCallum pointed out that the head of the CBO is a Trump appointee. "I couldn't care less," Gingrich shot back. He added that the CBO's analysis was "disgusting."
.@newtgingrich: “They should abolish the Congressional Budget Office. It is corrupt, it is dishonest, it was totally wrong on #Obamacare.” pic.twitter.com/T2ZclPBN5o
— Fox News (@FoxNews) March 13, 2017
The CBO found that the AHCA would result in 24 million more Americans going uninsured; by 2026, the CBO estimates that 52 million people would lack insurance under the GOP plan, compared to 28 million who would go uninsured under ObamaCare. Internal White House estimates were reportedly even bleaker. But while President Trump has praised the CBO in the past, Gingrich has been consistent, claiming before the inauguration that the CBO is "incompatible with the Trump era.”
Other Republicans also slammed the CBO, with HHS secretary Tom Price calling the report "just not believable" and Jeffrey Lord explaining on CNN, "We don't know what the weather is going to be. It's going to snow, but how much? We don't know. We don't trust weathermen. So why should we trust the CBO?" Jeva Lange
Airlines canceled thousands of flights on Monday as the Northeast braced for a fast-moving winter storm expected to hit parts of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, and Connecticut with up to two feet of snow by early Wednesday. The storm, Stella, began hitting the East Coast from Washington, D.C., to New York with ice and heavy snow early Tuesday. Temperatures are expected to drop to 15 to 30 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Many local governments ordered schools to close on Tuesday, as areas that are home to 50 million people fell under storm or blizzard warnings or watches issued by the National Weather Service. Harold Maass
On Sunday, the NCAA unveiled its March Madness brackets — and on Monday's Late Show, Stephen Colbert's writers dreamed up a scenario where Russia tipped the scales. "The numbers and stats have been crunched, the RPIs have been analyzed, and the results are all stored on a highly secure server that's impossible to hack," said CBS Selection Show anchor "Gary Nanafanafoferry." The overall No. 1 seed is Villanova, the defending champions, announced co-anchor "Larry Boberry." "They will be going up against the No. 9 seed — and this is a surprise — the Russian army." "I did not see that coming," said Nanafanafoferrry, staying in sportscaster character.
"I believe this will be the first time a foreign army will be competing in this tournament," Boberry deadpanned. "The Wildcats will have their work cut out for them, because it will be five players against 850,000 battle-tested soldiers." "Not to mention the Russian army has a great defense, and also nuclear weapons," Nanafanafoferrry replied, suggesting you might want to put the Red Army in the Final Four on your own office-pool bracket.
If that whetted your appetite for Russian hacking humor, Colbert fake-interviewed notorious Russian election hacker "Guccifer 2.0" later in the show about his texting relationship with Trump confidante Roger Stone. Watch below. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert started off Monday's Late Show with the GOP's health-care plan, which had a bit of a setback earlier in the day. "So far it is popular with everyone — except doctors, hospitals, the insurance industry, patients, the elderly, Democrats, Republicans, and, what's the word, mortals," he said, and the Congressional Budget Office analysis on Monday only made things worse, estimating that 24 million people will lose insurance. When the audience booed, Colbert turned to gallows humor: "Keep in mind, that's 24 million people by 2026, and without health insurance, a lot of those people won't live that long."
He turned to the ongoing saga over President Trump's tweeted accusation that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones in Trump Tower. "Now Trump offered no evidence, and then demanded Congress go out and find some evidence," Colbert said. "Well, today is the deadline set by Congress for the Justice Department to hand over anything that might exist. So far — brace yourselves — nothing." Almost nobody is willing to back up Trump's claim, which Colbert didn't find all that shocking. "To believe Trump's claims, you'd need a shaky grasp of reality and zero regard for the truth," he said.
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to clean things up, explaining that Trump didn't really mean what he wrote. But "Spicer wasn't the only member of Team Trump cleaning up the tweetstorm," Colbert said, playing the clip of top Trump aide Kellyanne Conway suggesting Obama was eavesdropping on Trump using a specific kitchen appliance. "It's true, microwaves that turn into cameras," he said. "How do you think we film this show? Jim, show them Camera 3 over here."
After "Conway's microwave comment heated up online," Colbert said, she tried to explain them away on CNN Monday morning, saying she isn't Inspector Gadget and isn't in the evidence business. "Okay, who has that evidence job?" Colbert asked. "It would be nice to know if Obama was spying on everyone through the popcorn setting on our microwaves." A ding sounded, bringing to mind the old adage about mystery novels and guns only being casually introduced in early chapters if they are going to be used later in the book. "Excuse me, my Hot Pocket's done," Colbert said, putting the microwave camera prop to use. "By the way, President Obama, I miss you," he whispered into the microwave. Watch below. Peter Weber
On Monday, the Justice Department requested more time to comply with a request from the House Intelligence Committee to turn over any evidence to back up President Trump's unsupported accusation that former President Barack Obama tapped his Trump Tower phones during the election. The House committee agreed, giving the Justice Department until March 20, threatening to use its subpoena power if the DOJ misses its deadline again.
On CNN Monday afternoon, Jake Tapper threw up his hands. While the House Intelligence Committee waits, he said, "we as a nation, we've had to live in this farce for the last nine days, where defenders of the president have twisted themselves into pretzels to try to suggest the possibility that the tweets weren't preposterous by rejiggering the facts of the tweets to try to make this wild and unfounded claim by the president seem to live somewhere in the vicinity of the neighborhood of possible."
Specifically, Tapper was talking about Monday's White House briefing, and he broke out "Press Secretary Sean Spicer's Trump-to-English dictionary" to translate the latest attempt to gingerly walk back Trump's explosive tweets. Trump "'didn't mean Obama had his wires tapped at Trump Tower, he meant the Obama administration may have conducted surveillance during the election of some people, including some who may have spoken to people on campaigns or had communication with those campaigns,'" Tapper translated. "Those are two completely different things. One is false, and one is true, but other than the word 'Obama' they have little in common." Sometimes, he added, "revisionism is so blatant it's not revisionism, it's just a complete rewrite."
"The White House is now spending its energy and your tax dollars trying to change demonstrably false assertions into perfectly understandable beliefs tangentially related to the original lie," Tapper concluded. "And in doing so, they're squandering their own credibility and they're wasting time defending the indefensible instead of devoting time to, say, improving your lives." Peter Weber
On Monday night, Britain's Parliament gave final approval to a European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill, handing Prime Minister Theresa May unrestricted authority to trigger the U.K.'s exit from the European Union and negotiate the terms of the cleaving without further input from lawmakers. The House of Commons had approved the bill in February, and on Monday it rejected two amendments approved by the upper House of Lords — one guaranteeing EU citizens the right to live in Britain and the other giving Parliament a final vote on the Brexit deal. On Monday night, after the lower house ping-ponged the bill back, the House of Lords approved it without the amendments.
May has said she plans to to invoke Article 50 of the EU charter by March 31, formally beginning the Brexit process. Hours before Parliament voted, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced plans to hold a second Scottish independence vote to give Scots a chance to stay in the EU, opening the possibility — if May approves the Scottish referendum — that England could both leave the EU and dissolve its 300-year-old union with Scotland. Peter Weber
Over the past couple of weeks, it's become clear that "lying is such a central feature of the Trump administration that many in D.C. just take it for granted," Seth Meyers said on Monday's Late Night. "But there's one issue where Trump's lies could have very real consequences for millions of people, and that's health care." Trump's bizarre claim that former President Barack Obama ordered his phones wiretapped has caused hilarious contortions from White House aides, Meyers said, but Republicans can't camera-in-a-microwave their way out of this health-care conundrum.
"As a candidate, Trump claimed repeatedly that he had a great health-care plan that would be easy to implement, but as president he discovered that things aren't quite so simple," Meyers said, playing some clips. "'You know what the plan is — this is the plan'? Basically, Trump's take on health care is an Abbott and Costello routine." Trump's vision for an ObamaCare replacement isn't the same as House Speaker Paul Ryan's, but since he doesn't appear to understand the basics of insurance, he farmed out the legislation to Ryan — and then went all-in to back it, including inviting rebelling conservatives to the White House for pizza and bowling. "That's right, Trump is trying to sway members of Congress with an 8-year-old's birthday party," Meyers said, breaking out his Trump voice: "'Also, good news! Steve Bannon has agreed to be a terrifying clown.'"
The bill faces stiff resistance, but it has already passed through two of three committees — before the brutal CBO score on Monday showed the plan reducing the number of insured by 24 million people. Meyers showed some of the wackier moments of the overnight committee hearings, including the discussion of taxing the sun. "Yeah, why don't they tax the sun?" Meyers asked. "Is it because we already know that an orange ball of gas would never pay its taxes?"
"Even Donald Trump won't put his name on this thing, and one reason for that might be that he's worried people won't like it as much as ObamaCare," Meyers said. "In fact, today, Trump blamed the media for ObamaCare's rise in popularity in the polls," and for Obama's rise in popularity, too. "I love how Donald Trump can't figure out why Obama is suddenly so popular," he concluded. "It's you, dude. It's you." Watch below. Peter Weber