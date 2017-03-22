Ex-Trump campaign chief Paul Manafort reportedly worked to 'benefit Putin government'

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort earned tens of millions of dollars from 2006 to 2009 secretly working for a billionaire Russian aluminum magnate close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, to promote Putin's interests and undermine anti-Kremlin opposition in former Soviet republics, The Associated Press reported early Wednesday, citing business records and interviews with people familiar with Manafort's dealings. "We are now of the belief that this model can greatly benefit the Putin Government if employed at the correct levels with the appropriate commitment to success," Manafort wrote to Oleg Deripaska in 2005, before signing a $10 million annual contract starting in 2006.
Manafort has said he never worked for Russian interests, and he repeated that assertion to AP, saying his work for Deripaska is being mischaracterized as "inappropriate or nefarious" as part of a "smear campaign."
AP says it isn't clear how much work Manafort performed under his contract with Deripaska, or how long past 2009 the business relationship lasted — though it was apparently over by 2014, when Deripaska's representatives alleged in a Cayman Islands bankruptcy court that Manafort had taken $19 million to invest on the Russian oligarch's behalf then stopped responding to his calls. Manafort conducted his contract business with Deripaska not through his consulting firm but instead a company called LOAV Ltd., and he apparently did not detail his lobbying work with the Justice Department, a potential felony violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act. When asked about Manafort in 2008, three years into his business relationship with Deripaska, a spokesman for the Russian tycoon said Deripaska had never hired his firm.
Manafort is a "leading focus of the U.S. intelligence investigation of Trump's associates and Russia," AP says, citing a U.S. official. On Monday, White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tried to distance President Trump from Manafort, saying Manafort "played a very limited role for a very limited amount of time" in the campaign. Manafort, who ran Trump's campaign from March into August, has said this year he still speaks with Trump on the phone. You can read more at AP. Peter Weber
President Trump has been in office for barely two months and already, The Wall Street Journal contends in a scathing editorial published Wednesday, his credibility is shot. Given Trump's penchant for exaggeration and his refusal to back off his baseless claim that former President Barack Obama wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower, The Wall Street Journal editorial wonders: "If President Trump announces that North Korea launched a missile that landed within 100 miles of Hawaii, would most Americans believe him? Would the rest of the world?"
The editorial argues Trump is quickly becoming "his own worst enemy," seemingly beholden to the "sin of pride in not admitting error." Already, Trump's successes are getting buried by his refusal to back off the wiretapping claim, which not one government official has been able to offer evidence to support.
Valid questions about "why the U.S. was listening to his former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn" are getting lost amid Trump's insistence that Obama wiretapped his phones, the editorial points out. Trump's own FBI director's testimony at a hearing on Russia's election meddling is threatening to overshadow "the smooth political sailing for Mr. Trump's Supreme Court nominee and the progress of health-care reform on Capitol Hill."
While Trump may have been able to escape the effects of his "false claims" when he was still a presidential candidate, the editorial contends that was because "his core supporters treated it as mere hyperbole and his opponent was untrustworthy Hillary Clinton." Trump won't enjoy the same benefit of the doubt now that he's president. "As he is learning with the health-care bill, Mr. Trump needs partners in his own party to pass his agenda," the editorial says. "He also needs friends abroad who are willing to trust him when he asks for support, not least in a crisis."
Read the full editorial at The Wall Street Journal. Becca Stanek
House Republican leaders say they plan to hold a floor vote on the American Health Care Act on Thursday, regardless of the outcome, despite conceding late Tuesday that they currently lack the votes. With all Democrats opposed, Republicans can lose 21 votes and still push the ObamaCare replacement through, but according to The Hill's tally and House Freedom Caucus leaders, there are at least 22 firm no votes, plus six more House Republicans leaning toward voting against the legislation; The New York Times, citing a GOP aide, says as many as 36 Republicans are opposed to the bill or not yet swayed in its favor.
President Trump has thrown himself into flipping enough votes to ensure passage, spending much of Tuesday encouraging, cajoling, and horse-trading with reluctant House Republicans in public and private. Even if the bill does squeak by in the House, six Senate Republicans have said they oppose the legislation as written; three voting no would kill the bill. One of those no votes, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah), urged House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) on Tuesday to cut his losses, saying on Fox News he is "strongly, strongly persuaded that it is not going to pass" and thinks "they should cancel the vote because they don't have the votes."
Republicans leaders are still predicting that reluctant members will come around, especially with Trump's ramped-up involvement. "A lot of folks are holding out because they think there will be a better offer," said Rep. Richard Hudson (R-N.C.). "I think he's got to make the case and the point that this is the final offer — take it or leave it." "We're not there yet," a top House Republican tells Politico. "I think we'll get there, especially with Trump working it, but we're not there right now." Trump's approval rating hit 37 percent in Gallup's daily tracking poll on Monday, The New York Times notes, and the AHCA is even less popular at 34 percent, per a recent Fox News poll. Peter Weber
On Monday, Ivanka Trump's lawyer announced that President Trump's oldest daughter is getting her own office in the West Wing. "For real, Ivanka Trump will take a position in the White House, where she'll draw upon her 20 years of foreign and domestic policy experience she gained selling sandals to Nordstrom," Jimmy Kimmel said on Tuesday's Kimmel Live. "I guess her role is, she will be her father's eyes and ears at the White House. He doesn't need someone to be his eyes, he needs somebody to be his thumbs, so they can stop tweeting."
The installation of the first daughter is puzzling, Kimmel said. "I don't understand, most big companies won't let you bring your daughter in the office to sell Girl Scout cookies. Ivanka's getting a security clearance. I have a theory about it, though: Her office is on the second floor of the West Wing, not far from the Oval Office. I think, I suspect they put her there so somebody can run and grab her in case her father decides to nuke anything. She might be the only one he'll listen to, right?" Kimmel went on to joke about how Tiffany Trump is faring in the new regime, and played two clips of what Donald Trump — an avowed teetotaler — would sound like drunkenly talking about trade deals. Watch below. Peter Weber
"Apparently, paranoia has seized the Trump White House," Stephen Colbert said on The Late Show Tuesday night. "I'm surprised — I thought Russia was going to seize it." White House staffers are reportedly so paranoid about leaks to the media and meddling by the "deep state" that they're going to great lengths so the feds and administration rivals don't listen in on them. "Now, what is a deep state?" Colbert asked. "I thought it's what you achieve after doing three bong hits and watching Planet Earth," but apparently it's less interesting: a permanent national security bureaucracy supposedly calling the shots.
Really, "I think this paranoia is just the frustration every new administration has with Washington, D.C.," Colbert said. "You went to Washington, you went to work for Trump, because you wanted to tear down the government. Now you have to deal with it, now you are the government. It's like a dog who spent his whole life chasing a car, now he has to drive the car. We're not happy about it either, by the way. Remember, we're in the back seat of a car driven by a dog now."
That somehow brought him back to pot, and Jeff Sessions' comments on the relative dangers of weed last week. "Sure, marijuana's only slightly less awful than heroin — like how burning your tongue on hot cocoa is only slightly less awful than being set on fire," Colbert said. "Sessions really is uptight. If only there was some way to mellow him out, something that's legal in half of America at this point."
By the way, if you're wondering why, with so much going on in Washington, Colbert spent his monologue on a Politico story from last week and a March 15 Jeff Sessions quote, Ryan Reynolds sort of gives the game away below. Peter Weber
President Trump's hard push for the GOP health bill cost him the support of at least one super-fan
President Trump spent much of Tuesday on Capitol Hill trying to rally Republicans around the American Health Care Act, the House Republican plan to replace the Affordable Care Act. His closed-door outreach included carrots and sticks, and at a National Republican Congressional Committee fundraiser Tuesday night, Trump urged Republicans to push forward with the "serious action" he said America voted for in November. "The House bill ends the ObamaCare nightmare," he said. "These are the conservative solutions we campaigned on, and these are the conservative solutions the American people asked us as, a group, to deliver. We are keeping our promises."
The GOP health-care plan is actually deeply unpopular, according to polls, and according to the Congressional Budget Office analysis, it will leave 24 million fewer people with insurance by 2026 versus ObamaCare. Especially hard-hit is the Affordable Care Act's Medicaid expansion, which will be phased out, along with taxes on the wealthy used to pay for federal subsidies and the individual mandate. In 2014, CNN notes, 25 percent of Americans treated for drug addiction were on Medicaid. That helps explain why Trump's push for the GOP plan finally cost him the support of Kraig Moss.
Moss wasn't a casual Trump fan — he sold his construction equipment for his upstate New York business and followed Trump to 45 campaign rallies, literally singing Trump's praises on a Trump-emblazoned guitar, CNN says. The GOP health-care bill "is an absolute betrayal of what Trump represented on the campaign trail," Moss told CNN. "I feel betrayed."
Moss' son, Rob, died of a heroin overdose in 2014 at age 24, and Trump frequently said on the campaign trail that he would work to help addicts through expanded treatment programs. The ACHA does the opposite, slashing funding for addiction treatment. "I did a lot to promote his candidacy," Moss said. "Now, I wish I had never sold my equipment." You can learn more about Moss and his story in the CNN report below. Peter Weber
It's William Shatner's 86th birthday, and in lieu of presents, all he wants is for The Bachelor's Nick Viall to be the first person eliminated from Dancing With the Stars.
Shatner dedicated much of Monday and Tuesday going into great detail about why Viall, best known for being unable to find love until his fourth time on a Bachelor franchise, shouldn't win the competition. First, Shatner shared what he hopes to accomplish in the near future: "knock Bachelor Nick out ASAP." Then, he offered tips to his followers on how they can make this happen:
Vote against him. The more everyone votes for everyone else the quicker he'll be off https://t.co/HEzUVmrPVS
— William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017
Shatner praised other contestants, including Mr. T, Simone Biles, and Charo, and he explained to his followers that his anti-Viall sentiments stem from his behavior on "Andi's Bachelorette season where he started this Viall journey." He then reminded everyone to get back to the task at hand: Getting Viall kicked off the show as fast as possible.
Monday night ended with Shatner pleading with his followers to vote for literally anyone except Viall and his partner, Peta Murgatroyd, a dancer he "loves" but temporarily considers tainted due to her close proximity to Viall. Shatner got right back at it on Tuesday, reminding everyone that voting was still open, unless of course you like Viall, and in that case it closed hours ago. Finally, Viall weighed in, using an emoji to show his sadness over the whole debacle. Shatner did not respond.
During the past 24 hours, the world has learned a lot about Shatner: He's an avowed Dancing With the Stars fan, a proud member of Bachelor Nation, and not afraid to turn millions of people against a newly engaged reality show contestant. Good luck, Nick. Catherine Garcia
"President Trump is a man seriously susceptible to snagging himself in the nettles of obsession," and lately "no compulsion has so consumed his psyche, and his Twitter account, as the deeply held and shallowly sourced belief that President Barack Obama tapped his phones," say Glenn Thrush and Maggie Haberman in The New York Times. "So why can't he just let go?"
They have four theories, starting with the early influence on Trump from his father, hard-driving real estate developer Fred Trump, and mentor Roy Cohn, a "caustic and conniving McCarthy-era lawyer" who counseled Trump "never to give in or concede error." These men taught Trump the values of relentless self-promotion and all-out war against any threat, The Times says. Trump also uses these attacks to change the subject from other stories he would like to bury — in this case, Russia.
A third reason Trump continues to dig himself into holes is that nobody is stopping him, The Times says, citing aides who describe a White House hamstrung by "a nearly paralytic inability to tell Mr. Trump that he has erred or gone too far on Twitter." Finally, Trump punches back at any perceived slight because, according to aides, the president is furiously "driven by a need to prove his legitimacy as president to the many critics who deem him an unworthy victor forever undercut by Hillary Clinton's three-million-vote win in the popular vote."
"He's deeply, deeply insecure about how he's perceived in the world, about whether or not he's competent and deserves what he's gotten," says Tim O'Brien, who wrote a 2005 biography of Trump. "There's an unquenchable thirst for validation and love. That's why he can never stay quiet, even when it would be wise strategically or emotionally to hold back."
Trump's compulsive clinging "to his assertion like a drunk to an empty gin bottle" has serious consequences, The Wall Street Journal warns in an editorial. The editorialists chalk up Trump's "seemingly endless stream of exaggerations, evidence-free accusations, implausible denials, and other falsehoods" to "the sin of pride in not admitting error," but whatever the reason, Trump is rapidly whittling away his trustworthiness. "Two months into his presidency, Gallup has Mr. Trump's approval rating at 39 percent," the WSJ editors note. "No doubt Mr. Trump considers that fake news, but if he doesn't show more respect for the truth most Americans may conclude he's a fake president." Peter Weber