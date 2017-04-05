President Trump defends Bill O'Reilly: 'I don't think Bill did anything wrong'

President Trump defended Bill O'Reilly in a New York Times interview published Wednesday, claiming the Fox News host didn't do "anything wrong." Over the weekend it was reported that Fox and O'Reilly paid around $13 million to settle sexual harassment and verbal abuse accusations made by five women since 2002.

"I think he's a person I know well — he is a good person," said Mr. Trump, who during the interview was surrounded at his desk by a half-dozen of his highest-ranking aides, including the economic adviser Gary Cohn and Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, along with Vice President Mike Pence. "I think he shouldn't have settled; personally I think he shouldn't have settled," said Mr. Trump. "Because you should have taken it all the way. I don't think Bill did anything wrong." [The New York Times]

O'Reilly has maintained his innocence but said he had to "put to rest any controversies to spare my children." On Monday, former President Barack Obama's speechwriters Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett slammed Fox News as "f---ing evil" and "a garbage organization that protects sexual harassers." Many advertisers have also pulled their commercials from playing during O'Reilly's show. Jeva Lange