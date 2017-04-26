Fox News' Jesse Watters insists he wasn't making 'a joke about anything else' when he complimented Ivanka Trump's microphone handling

Fox News reporter Jesse Watters swore Wednesday that he wasn't making any sort of sexual innuendo when he praised Ivanka Trump for how she handled her microphone during a recent appearance in Berlin.

Watters' clarification was in response to a remark he made on Tuesday's episode of The Five that raised eyebrows. After playing a brief clip of the first daughter speaking into the microphone at the Berlin event, Watters slammed the left for claiming they "really respect women and then when given an opportunity to respect a woman like that they boo and hiss." For the record, Trump was booed while speaking at a women's conference in Germany after she claimed her dad, President Trump, is a "tremendous champion of families."

But then Watters followed up his criticism of the left with a comment that some found to be, well, kind of suggestive. "So I don't really get what's going on here, but I really liked how she was speaking into that microphone," Watters said, grinning.

WATCH: Jesse Watters on Fox News re Ivanka Trump: "I really like how she was speaking into that microphone" pic.twitter.com/HoJHLpMtq1 — Yashar (@yashar) April 26, 2017

Watters explained in a tweet Wednesday that his remark "was in no way a joke about anything else." He just really, really liked Trump's voice. Becca Stanek