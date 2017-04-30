Tornadoes, flash floods kill at least 7 people in Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas

Severe storms tore through Southeast and Midwest states including Missouri, Arkansas, and Texas over the weekend, leaving at least seven people dead and dozens more injured. Five people were killed by tornadoes that struck near Dallas, Texas, and 54 more people were hospitalized with weather-related injuries.

Parts of Missouri and Arkansas have been deluged in up to 11 inches of rain, closing at least 150 roads in Missouri alone. One woman was killed when her vehicle submerged, and another woman died when a tree fell on her home.

About 30 million Americans remain subject to flash flood warnings as heavy rain is expected to continue in the region on Sunday. Bonnie Kristian