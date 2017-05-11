Trump shows off his DVR to reporters, uses it to mock James Clapper and Sally Yates' Senate testimonies
On a White House tour with President Trump earlier this month, Time reporters had the opportunity to look at a new 60-inch flat-screen TV Trump had installed in his dining room. This particular television boasted "one of the greatest inventions of all time," Trump wanted the reporters to know. "TiVo."
But cued up on the DVR was not Trump's typical fare (CNN, Fox & Friends). Instead, Trump reviewed saved footage of the Senate hearings on Russia's influence over the 2016 election, while mocking former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper and former acting Attorney General Sally Yates:
The first clip [Trump] shows is of South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham speaking to [...] Clapper. Graham asks if Clapper stands by his statement that he knows of no evidence of collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. Trump waits quietly, until Clapper admits that nothing has changed. Trump pantomimes a sort of victory.
"Yes. He was choking on that," the president chortles. "Is there any record at all of collusion? He was the head of the whole thing. He said no. That's a big statement.' [Time]
The next clip Trump played showed Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) asking Clapper and Yates if they ever asked for the names of Trump, his associates, or members of Congress to be unmasked:
"Watch them start to choke like dogs," Trump says, having fun. "Watch what happens. They are desperate for breath."
Clapper, on the screen, pauses several beats to search his memory. "Ah, he's choking. Ah, look," the president says. After a delay, Clapper finally answers, admitting that he had requested an unmasking, which would have been a routine occurrence in his former job. The running Trump commentary continues. "See the people in the back, people are gasping," he says, though it's unclear who he is referring to on the screen. [Time]
Read the full report at Time, here. Jeva Lange
Republican Sen. Mike Lee (Utah) has never been the biggest fan of President Trump, but on Thursday he took Trump trolling to a whole new level. In a tweet, Lee proposed that Trump should replace fired FBI Director James Comey with former President Barack Obama's Supreme Court nominee who never got a hearing, Merrick Garland:
Instead of a special prosecutor, @realDonaldTrump should nominate Merrick Garland to replace James Comey.
— Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) May 11, 2017
Lee's spokesman reportedly clarified that the tweet was not a joke.
For the record, Lee — one of the few Republican senators who never endorsed Trump — was never onboard with giving Garland a shot. Lee defended the Republican Party's refusal to grant Obama's nominee a hearing, and even went so far as to suggest that Garland should not get a hearing if Hillary Clinton were to win the White House.
The New York Times placed Lee in the column of lawmakers who are either "neutral" about or "support" Trump's abrupt decision Tuesday to fire Comey. Lee has said that "the real test now is finding a candidate that can restore trust in the FBI." Apparently, Lee is now convinced that candidate is Garland. Becca Stanek
CNN's Anderson Cooper on Tuesday couldn't suppress his frustration with White House counselor Kellyanne Conway's attempt to rehash President Trump's election victory. During a conversation about the firing of FBI Director James Comey, Conway kept spinning away from Cooper's questions. In turn, Cooper performed a Lucille Bluth-level eye roll that promptly went viral.
Conway visited Fox & Friends, President Trump's favorite morning show, on Thursday to tell her side of things. The real story here, she argued, is sexism.
"Hillary Clinton is in search of sexism as a lame excuse for why her disastrous candidacy and campaign lost six months ago," Conway said. "I face sexism a lot of times when I show up for interviews like that." Also at issue is sexism specifically against Republican women, Conway added, suggesting Cooper would not have rolled his eyes at Clinton herself or "a female representative spokeswoman for President Obama or President Bill Clinton."
Watch her comments in context below. Bonnie Kristian
WATCH: @KellyannePolls reacts to Anderson Cooper's eyeroll pic.twitter.com/NUa0EftToi
— FOX & friends (@foxandfriends) May 11, 2017
President Trump is expected to sign an executive order Thursday that will establish a commission on voter fraud, administration officials told ABC News.
The bipartisan commission will investigate "improper voting, fraudulent voter registrations, and fraudulent voting." President Trump has repeatedly claimed that "millions" of people voted illegally in the 2016 election, although such allegations are unsubstantiated.
In addition to winning the Electoral College in a landslide, I won the popular vote if you deduct the millions of people who voted illegally
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2016
Trump promised he would establish a committee to investigate voter fraud shortly after taking office. Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly be the committee's chair, and Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach will be the vice chair. Jeva Lange
New Yorkers, your days of hearing the jingle for injury law firm Cellino & Barnes while binging re-runs of Law & Order: SVU on local cable TV may be numbered. The New York Post broke the news late Wednesday that Ross Cellino Jr. has filed a lawsuit against his partner Stephen Barnes to "dissolve the firm." Cellino & Barnes has offices in the New York metro area, Buffalo, and Rochester, as well as a few in California.
Cellino's petition remains sealed by the court, so it's not yet clear why he wants to dissolve the firm, which is infamous for its catchy ads offering to help New Yorkers deal with car accidents ranging from head-ons and t-bones to rear-ends. Barnes has until May 19 to respond to Cellino's suit and make the case for why the firm's slogan "Don't Wait, Call 8" should not become a relic of the past.
For posterity (and for those who have no idea what the Cellino & Barnes jingle sounds like), take a listen below. Becca Stanek
Apparently President Trump can't even scream at his TV set without somebody leaking it to reporters, so it's little surprise to learn that Trump is polling confidantes about whether he should fire White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. As Trump sat in the White House dining room Tuesday night and watched the backlash against his firing of FBI Director James Comey play out on cable news, he became "irate" noticing that "nobody was defending him," The Washington Post reports. "Trump pinned much of the blame on Spicer and [communications director Michael] Dubke's communications operation."
In fact, there had been no media response planned, in part because Trump and his advisers did not expect a swift, forceful backlash to the decision. The other reason, the Post says, is that "Trump kept a close hold on the process" and Spicer and Dubke "were brought into the Oval Office and informed of the Comey decision just an hour before the news was announced. Other staffers in the West Wing found out about the FBI director’s firing when their cellphones buzzed with news alerts." Spicer might pay the price anyway, says Jonathan Swan at Axios:
I can independently confirm reporting that President Trump has been sounding people out about removing Sean Spicer as Press Secretary. 1/2
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 11, 2017
The President feels his press team poorly served him yesterday. He believes it was incompetence on their part, not lack of time. 2/2
— Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) May 11, 2017
Spicer is fulfilling his Navy Reserve duty at the Pentagon this week, and "officials at the highest levels, including the president, are monitoring Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' performances as she substitutes for Spicer in the briefing room," CNN reports, with the general perception being that Spicer was "benched," maybe for good. One White House official said Spicer's reserve duty "couldn't have come at a worse time for him."
"This is probably the most egregious example of press and communications incompetence since we've been here,” a West Wing official tells The Washington Post. "It was an absolute disaster. And the president watched it unfold firsthand."
To be fair, Spicer would probably have come up with a better communications strategy if he hadn't learned Trump's plan an hour before he dropped the bombshell. At the same time, hiding among the White House bushes Tuesday night to avoid talking to the press about Comey's ouster? That's on Spicer. Peter Weber
No surprise here — President Trump reportedly decided to fire FBI Director James Comey while watching the news.
Fox & Friends' Steve Doocy explained Thursday: "Mr. Trump came up with a plan on how to do this while watching television over the weekend at [his home in Bedminster, New Jersey] when he was watching the Sunday shows. He said, 'I've got an idea.' And then the next day [Deputy Attorney General] Mr. Rod Rosenstein came in on an item unrelated and they talked about it — they came up with a letter the next day."
"And the next day after that Mr. Comey was gone," Doocy added. Watch below. Jeva Lange
Aetna announced Wednesday that it would stop offering ObamaCare health insurance coverage next year in Delaware and Nebraska, the only two states where it is still participating in the Affordable Care Act's individual insurance market. Aetna had already announced it was pulling out of Virginia and Iowa after exiting several other states in 2016. Rival insurers Humana and UnitedHealth Group also have dropped out of most of the government subsidized individual health insurance exchanges. House Republicans voted last week to repeal and replace key elements of ObamaCare, although the measure faces tougher opposition in the Senate. Harold Maass