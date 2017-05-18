GOP congressman demands arrest of Turkish president's guards after beatings of peaceful D.C. protesters
On Wednesday, there was rare bipartisan agreement on two things: appointing Robert Mueller as special counsel to investigate Russia's meddling in the U.S. presidential election was a good idea, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's armed security detail beating and kicking peaceful protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington was an outrage. After Erdogan met with President Trump on Tuesday, he went to speak at the Turkish ambassador's residence, and when roughly two dozen "peaceful protesters" gathered outside, D.C. Police Chief Peter Newsham said Wednesday, they were subjected to a "brutal attack."
Newsham said D.C. Police are working with the Secret Service and State Department to identify the people who instigated the violence, and whether the men in dark suits, some with guns, are members of Erdogan's protective detail. According to two people with direct knowledge of the case who spoke to The Washington Post, D.C. police are trying to obtain arrest warrants for Erdogan guards they identify on video. Turkey's Anadolu state news agency acknowledged that Erdogan's security detail targeted protesters, but blamed "inadequate" police response for the violence.
Police say 11 people were injured, including one police officer and two Secret Service agents. Foreign security guards kicking and stomping U.S. protesters in the nation's capital did not sit well in Washington. "This is the United States of America," Sen. John McCain, (R-Ariz.), said on Twitter. "We do not do this here. There is no excuse for this thuggish behavior." Mayor Muriel Bowser called the assault "an affront to D.C. values and our rights as Americans."
Rep. Ed Royce (R-Calif.), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, asked Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson to quickly pursue "appropriate criminal charges" before the guards left the U.S. "Agents of foreign governments should never be immune from prosecution for felonious behavior," he said. Some of the guards are believed to have diplomatic immunity or left the U.S. with Erdogan, The Wall Street Journal reports, though the State Department — which expressed its "concern" to Turkey "in the strongest possible terms" — is exploring ways to block Erdogan's security detail from returning to the U.S.; some of the same guards harassed a Turkish reporter in Washington last year, too.
The State Department summoned the Turkish ambassador to express America's concern, WSJ reports. Turkey's Embassy claimed "the violence and injuries were the result of this unpermitted, provocative demonstration." Peter Weber
The White House requested that Tucker Carlson interview Kellyanne Conway. Then they pulled her.
"I've got to be honest, Kellyanne Conway was going to be sitting in that seat," Fox News host Tucker Carlson told American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp on Wednesday night. "We had booked her, at their request by the way. We don't often have people from the administration on, but they said 'We want to send over Kellyanne Conway' — great. And then, not long before air, they canceled it, for reasons that were not exactly clear." About two hours earlier, the Justice Department named Robert Mueller as special counsel to oversee the investigation into Russian election meddling and the Trump campaign, and Carlson said later in the program that Conway canceled about an hour before airtime.
Tucker says Kellyanne Conway cancelled appearing on his show last-minute pic.twitter.com/I9yGp5NWoL
— Axios (@axios) May 18, 2017
"I think a lot of the descriptions in the press about what's going on at the White House are false or they're animated by the hate the press has for Trump, which is totally real," Carlson said, "but it does seem a little chaotic over there, I have to be honest with you." Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert has some suggestions for how Trump can divert attention from his 'scandal stroganoff'
Stephen Colbert kicked off Wednesday Last Show night's monologue with President Trump's scandals. No, not Wednesday's or Monday's or Thursday's inevitable bombshell — "although technically they're all part of one big scandal stroganoff," he said. He was focused on Tuesday night's revelation that, according to detailed notes former by FBI Director James Comey, Trump asked him to kill an investigation into Michael Flynn, Trump's just-ousted national security adviser.
Trump reportedly said Flynn is "a good guy." Sure, Colbert said, breaking out his Trump accent: "'He's a good guy, ask anybody — Russia, Turkey, anybody.' Trump told Comey repeatedly to 'let it go ' — he even got Ivanka to help." And good luck getting the song out of your head. Now would be a good time for Trump to "change the conversation to something, shall we say, less 'indicting' — maybe now's the time to release your tax returns, sir," Colbert suggested. "Or, ooh, what would be less damaging? Got any more tapes of you and Billy Bush?"
Trump is also supposed to be leader of the free world, Colbert said, and before he heads to what promises to be an awkward NATO summit next week, NATO is "frantically trying to Trump-proof the president's first visit. Now, traditionally, Trump-proofing means locking the door to the Miss USA dressing room," he joked, "but in this case it also means compensating for Trump's notoriously short attention span by telling heads of state to limit their talks to two to four minutes at a time." He imagined how that might go, then turned to literary humor: "It would be really fun to watch Donald Trump read a book: 'It was the best of times ...' I love a happy ending."
Trump reportedly has some novel ideas about exercise, that it drains the body's "battery" and saps people of their finite lifetime supply of energy, and Colbert unpacked the ramifications a bit. He ended with an eye-roll at the fastest growing baby boy name in the U.S., according to Social Security Administration statistics: Kylo, as in the new villain of the Star Wars franchise. "This is surprising, since newborn babies look way more like Yoda to me: 'Poop my pants I did,'" Colbert said. "I'm not convinced naming your son Kylo is a great idea," he added, for a reason that will spoil The Force Awakens for you if you haven't already seen it. Peter Weber
Chris Cornell, the lead singer of Soundgarden and Audioslave, died Wednesday night in Detroit, a representative told The Associated Press early Thursday. He was 52, and the representative, Brian Bumbery called the death "sudden and unexpected." He asked for privacy. According to Cornell's Twitter feed, Soundgarden played a show in Detroit on Wednesday night.
#Detroit finally back to Rock City!!!! @soundgarden #nomorebullshit pic.twitter.com/BqXx9veFoD
— Chris Cornell (@chriscornell) May 18, 2017
Cornell formed Soundgarden, one of the main groups of Seattle's grunge scene, in 1984, with guitarist Kim Thayil and bassist Hiro Yamamoto. Their 1991 album, Badmotorfinger, put them on the map, and their 1994 record, Superunknown, made them a commercial success with songs like "Black Hole Sun" and "Spoonman." The band broke up in 1997, and Cornell pursued a solo career, recorded a James Bond theme, and joined the band Audioslave. Soundgarden reunited in 2012 and recorded a sixth studio album, Animal King. Cornell was married and had three children; he and his second wife, Vicky, had a charitable foundation to help at-risk children. Peter Weber
President Trump's terrible week has apparently infected his favorite TV network, too. Fox News almost always beats rivals CNN and MSBNC in total viewers and among the key demographic, people age 25 to 42 (the "demo"), but it was No. 3 on Monday and Tuesday nights, and MSNBC got the most total viewers on Tuesday. CNN won the "demo" during prime time Tuesday night, and MSNBC's Rachel Maddow continued her 9 p.m. winning streak with the most demo viewers for any show.
The last time Fox News "placed third in the demo for two consecutive days was during the 2016 Democratic National Convention, when some of its conservative base naturally tuned out," The Hollywood Reporter notes. And with Trump mired in controversies about his firing of FBI Director James Comey, sharing classified intelligence with top Russian officials, and allegedly telling Comey to stop investigation top aide Michael Flynn, Fox News' conservative-leaning audience has likely been dispirited by the news — nobody wants to see their guy beat up on TV.
But Fox News has also decided to downplay the scandals or focus on other things entirely. "As someone who turns on Fox to watch breaking news coverage, I found myself switching over to CNN, because my hunger for any analysis was going unmet at Fox," Nicole Hemmer, who studies conservative media at the University of Virginia, tells CNNMoney. "And this represents a real problem going forward for the network: What happens when a network chooses not to cover the story everyone is talking about?" Peter Weber
The Daily Show's Trevor Noah tackles Trump's latest scandals, then shows how Fox News is covering them
"Today was another earthquake of a day in Washington," Trevor Noah said on Wednesday's Daily Show. "Today's late-breaking news — because this happens literally every day now; like we start the day going, 'I can't believe what Trump did yesterday,' and then by the end of it, it's more like, 'I can't remember what Trump did yesterday, that was so long ago' — well, today's news was that the Justice Department is now appointing a special counsel to head the investigation into Russian election meddling." He imagined the new special counsel, Robert Mueller's, reaction to getting that call.
Then Noah turned back to Tuesday's big scandal, the news that former FBI Director James Comey's notes of his chats with Trump indicate that Trump asked him to end an investigation. "The old obstruction of justice," he said. "It's not just an impeachable offense, it is the impeachable offense," ensnaring both Bill Clinton and Richard Nixon. "So in a way, Trump is being presidential." But any way you look at it, "this is by far the biggest Trump scandal — until the next one," Noah said. "To not acknowledge the gravity of this Comey memo, you'd have to be willfully ignorant, aggressively ignorant. In fact, you'd have to be Fox News."
The news side of Fox News has been covering the Trump scandals as they unfold, but the prime-time opinion hosts have been focusing on other topics. And when they have been discussing Trump's troubles, they are still trying to shift the blame elsewhere, Noah said. "Randomly blaming Obama was just one way for Fox to defend Trump. I mean, these guys hit every single angle they could find." He played some examples, then singled out one to encapsulate the conservative network's special relationship with the current president. "Last night, every single anchor on Fox News was truly special in their own way," Noah said. "But one man captured the essence of the evening in a way that very few could." Surprisingly, it isn't Sean Hannity.
"Last night I realized why Donald Trump loves Fox News so much," Noah concluded. "They're basically his Snapchat filter. Because whatever the reality is, they'll always make him look better than he is. Yeah, and just like a Snap, we're all hoping he disappears soon." Peter Weber
Deron Santiny wasn't in the audience cheering on his daughter when she graduated from the University of Louisiana-Lafayette last week — but only because he, too, was receiving his diploma.
Santiny, 46, first enrolled in the 1990s, but left to pursue a job in law enforcement, and later joined the military and was deployed to Iraq. In 2005, he was seriously injured when his vehicle detonated an IED, and he sustained a broken neck and brain injuries (Santiny was later awarded a Purple Heart). After going through dozens of surgeries, doctors said Santiny had a cognitive disorder that would affect how he learned, but with the encouragement of his family, he went back to school. "I wanted to finish what I started," he told KATC. "I only had four semesters left, so I figured it was worth the effort."
His daughter, Haley Fox, enrolled in 2012 after finishing her associate's degree, but took several breaks because of the demands of her job. She was ultimately inspired by her dad to buckle down and complete her coursework. "I struggled to get through school, and I'm fine and was a great student in high school," Fox said. "It was still difficult for me to get up everyday, go to class, and do all the work and get through it. For him to accomplish this is miraculous. It's just awesome." Santiny wants others in similar situations to remember that "pain is temporary" but "success is permanent," and for his daughter to know how impressed he is by her hard work: "I'm more proud of her than I am with myself." Catherine Garcia
Budget documents obtained by The Washington Post show that the Trump administration plans to cut $10.6 billion from federal education initiatives while spending $400 million to expand charter schools and vouchers for private and religious schools, plus move $1 billion in Title I funds meant for poor children to a new grant program for school districts that would let students decide which public school they want to attend.
The administration seeks to get rid of programs that provide afterschool activities for 1.6 million children, most of them poor, and offer child care for low-income parents attending college. Funding would vanish for public service loan forgiveness and student support and academic enrichment programs that help schools pay for everything from anti-bullying initiatives to Advanced Placement courses. The proposal would also halve funding for a work-study program that lets students work as they attend school and eliminate more than $700 million in Perkins loans for disadvantaged students.
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is a school-choice and voucher advocate with no experience in public education, and her budget calls for $500 million for charter schools and $250 million for "Education Innovation and Research Grants," which the Post says would "pay for expanding and studying the impacts of vouchers for private and religious schools." The District of Columbia has the only federally funded voucher program in the United States, but an analysis by the Education Department found that voucher recipients performed worse on standardized tests after a year in private school than students who stayed at a public school. The budget also requests an additional $158 million, an increase of 7 percent, for expenses at the Education Department, including salaries, enhanced IT, and security costs for DeVos, although 150 positions would be eliminated.
Education Department spokeswoman Liz Hill said the figures are preliminary until the budget is released next week, and a White House official told the Post "the president and his Cabinet are working collaboratively to create a leaner, more efficient government that does more with less of taxpayers' hard-earned dollars." Catherine Garcia