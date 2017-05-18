Trump wants Flynn back

President Trump apparently wants his ousted national security adviser, Michael Flynn, back in the White House, The Daily Beast reports. Trump fired Flynn after it came out that he had lied to Vice President Mike Pence about his contact with a Russian ambassador. Flynn is currently at the heart of investigations into the Trump campaign's potential ties to the Kremlin.

Several sources close to Flynn and to the administration tell The Daily Beast that Trump has expressed his hopes that a resolution of the FBI's investigation in Flynn's favor might allow Flynn to rejoin the White House in some capacity — a scenario some of Trump’s closest advisers in and outside the West Wing have assured him absolutely should not happen.

Those sources said Trump didn't believe Flynn should be under investigation in the first place.

"Trump feels really, really, really, bad about firing him, and he genuinely thinks if the investigation is over Flynn can come back," said one White House official. [The Daily Beast]