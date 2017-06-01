Trump halfheartedly left the door open to renegotiate the Paris climate deal. The world gently closed it.
When President Trump shut the door on the Paris climate agreement on Thursday afternoon, he actually left it open a crack, perhaps in a nod to close members of his administration who had argued against pulling the U.S. out. "We are getting out," Trump said in the White House Rose Garden. "But we will start to negotiate, and we will see if we can make a deal that's fair. And if we can, that's great." It was immediately clear that there would be no renegotiating the Paris Agreement.
More than 190 nations — everyone but Syria and Nicaragua — agreed to the Paris plan, and "you cannot renegotiate individually," said Christina Figueres, the former United Nations official who led the Paris negotiations. "It's a multilateral agreement. No one country can unilaterally change the conditions."
The leaders of Germany, France, and Italy quickly issued a joint statement expressing their "regret" at Trump's decision and that they "deem the momentum generated in Paris in December 2015 irreversible and we firmly believe that the Paris Agreement cannot be renegotiated, since it is a vital instrument for our planet, societies, and economies." Britain's prime minister, Theresa May, told Trump in a phone call she was disappointed in his decision. German Chancellor Angela Merkel emerged from meetings with the prime ministers of China and India with joint commitment to the Paris accord and hints of new global alliances.
French President Emmanuel Macron assured Americans, in English, in a video, that "France believes in you, the world believes in you," and urged "all scientists, engineers, entrepreneurs, responsible citizens who were disappointed by the decision of the president of the United States" to come work in France. He ended with a little dig at Trump: "Make our planet great again."
We all share the same responsibility: make our planet great again. pic.twitter.com/IIWmLEtmxj
— Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) June 1, 2017
U.N. Secretary General António Guterres did not mention treaty renegotiation in his statement, but he said he "remains confident that cities, states, and businesses within the United States — along with other countries — will continue to demonstrate vision and leadership by working for the low-carbon, resilient economic growth that will create quality jobs and markets for 21st century prosperity." So far, 30 U.S. states, several major cities, and scores of big companies have said they are sticking with the Paris goals. Peter Weber
Trump claimed bailing on the Paris Agreement helps Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh's mayor vehemently disagrees.
President Trump on Thursday announced his decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement, a global pact to limit carbon emissions in an effort to slow climate change. The U.S. will be just the third nation to not participate in the pact, joining Nicaragua and Syria. Former President Barack Obama initially committed the U.S. to the agreement in 2015.
"I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris," Trump said in explaining his decision, saying the Paris accord imposed "draconian financial and economic burdens" on the U.S., with "American workers, who I love," paying the price of compliance. "I promised I would exit or renegotiate any deal which fails to serve America's interests," he added.
Trump: "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris" pic.twitter.com/p9ojsEprYj
— POLITICO (@politico) June 1, 2017
Shortly after Trump made his remarks, Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto chimed in that he was not impressed:
As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future. https://t.co/3znXGTcd8C
— bill peduto (@billpeduto) June 1, 2017
In his response Thursday to Trump's decision to withdraw, Obama urged cities to join with states and private businesses to "lead the way" forward and "help protect for future generations the one planet we've got." Kimberly Alters
On Thursday, President Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Paris Agreement, a climate pact that has been signed by every nation in the world except Nicaragua and Syria.
The Weather Channel was not having it:
Read The Weather Channel's coverage here. Jeva Lange
Former President Barack Obama on Thursday reacted to President Trump's decision to withdraw the U.S. from the landmark Paris Agreement on climate change. Obama signed onto the agreement, which seeks to limit carbon emissions in an effort to slow global warming, in 2015. Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the agreement with a speech Thursday in the Rose Garden, slamming its "draconian financial and economic burdens."
"A year and a half ago, the world came together in Paris around the first-ever global agreement to set the world on a low-carbon course and protect the world we leave to our children," Obama said in a statement. "It was steady, principled American leadership on the world stage that made that achievement possible." Obama went on to laud the "bold American ambition" that enabled the Paris accord, and said "the nations that remain in the Paris Agreement will be the nations that reap the benefits."
Obama slammed the Trump administration for joining "a small handful of nations that reject the future"; only Nicaragua and Syria have not signed onto the agreement. He then urged smaller entities, whether individual cities or private businesses, to "do even more to lead the way." Read his full statement below. Kimberly Alters
Statement from Barack Obama on the Paris Climate Agreement pic.twitter.com/SQc6kQV0Ah
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) June 1, 2017
Liberals swiftly decried President Trump's announcement Thursday that he intends to fully withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) released a statement calling Trump's decision to bail on the global pact to battle climate change an "abdication of American leadership and an international disgrace." Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.) accused Trump of "betraying the country, in the service of Breitbart fake news, the shameless fossil fuel industry, and the Koch brothers' climate denial operation," while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) described the decision as "a devastating failure of historic proportions." "If you truly believe in improving the Paris Agreement, you don't back out — you work with our allies and partners around the world," Schumer said in a statement.
The non-profit environmental organization Sierra Club was similarly brutal, deeming Trump's decision to withdraw "one of the most ignorant and dangerous actions ever taken by any president."
Trump, in a Rose Garden speech Thursday afternoon, said he made the decision to free the U.S. from the "draconian financial and economic burdens the agreement imposes." Becca Stanek
President Trump announced Thursday that he will seek to withdraw the U.S. from the Paris Agreement. Trump had promised during his campaign to leave the global climate pact, which seeks to limit carbon emissions in an effort to slow global warming.
In a speech Thursday in the Rose Garden, Trump condemned the Paris accord's "draconian financial and economic burdens" and said the U.S. would immediately cease complying with the agreement, though he left open the possibility of negotiating to re-enter the accord. Trump argued the agreement "disadvantages the United States to the exclusive benefit of other countries," leaving "American workers, who I love," to pay the price.
Trump's decision to withdraw came despite the urging from fellow heads of state and even his own daughter, Ivanka Trump, to remain in the pact. Trump's chief strategist Stephen Bannon and EPA administration Scott Pruitt were both pushing heavily for Trump to withdraw.
The formal withdrawal process, which Trump plans to follow, could take as long as four years and possibly extend into the next presidential election; the tentative date for official withdrawal is Nov. 4, 2020, one day after the election. Becca Stanek
