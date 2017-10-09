Several wineries destroyed in Northern California fires

The wind-driven fires north of San Francisco that have killed at least 10 people and burned down 1,500 structures have also destroyed several wineries, vital to the region's economy.
Paradise Ridge Winery in Santa Rosa, known for its outdoor sculpture garden and sweeping views, has burned down, as has Nicholson Ranch in Sonoma and Frey Vineyards in Mendocino County's Redwood Valley, known for producing organic and biodynamic wines. The Atlas Fire is raging through Napa's Stag's Leap District, known as the "premier cabernet sauvignon growing region," the San Francisco Chronicle says, and at least one winery, Signorello Estates, has been destroyed. Several wineries remain under threat.
The fires will have a devastating impact on the wine industry, with Napa Valley wine country the epicenter of the country's industry. For vineyards that are completely destroyed and have to be replanted, it will take three to five years for the vineyards to bear fruit, and at wineries were the vineyards aren't damaged, smoke could taint the grapes. At this time of year, most wineries are almost done with their harvests, and thousands of bottles of inventory and vintages of wine in barrels have likely been destroyed. Wineries in Napa Valley employ 46,000 people, the Chronicle reports, and in 2016, more than 3.5 million people visited the region, bringing in $80.3 million in tax revenue. Catherine Garcia
Film producer Harvey Weinstein was fired from the company he co-founded on Sunday, following a New York Times report about actresses and colleagues accusing Weinstein of sexual harassment, and Weinstein paying off at least eight of the women. On Monday, several of Hollywood's biggest stars, including actresses and directors who worked closely with Weinstein, spoke out against what they called his "disgraceful" and "appalling" behavior.
Meryl Streep said in a statement the news has "appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes." Streep added that she wanted to clarify that "not everybody knew" about the allegations, and she did not hear about his financial settlements or "inappropriate coercive acts." His behavior was "inexcusable, but the abuse of power familiar. Each brave voice that is raised, heard, and credited by our watchdog media will ultimately change the game."
In a statement, Kate Winslet said that the women who came forward to speak out against Weinstein's "gross misconduct" are "incredibly brave." The way Weinstein treated these "vulnerable, talented young women is NOT the way women should EVER deem to be acceptable or commonplace in ANY workplace," Winslet continued, and his "behavior is without question disgraceful and appalling and very, very wrong."
Their sentiments were echoed by other actresses and directors, including Dame Judi Dench, who said his offenses were "horrifying" and offered her "sympathy to those who have suffered and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out," and Kevin Smith, who tweeted Weinstein "financed the first 14 years of my career — and now I know while I was profiting, others were in terrible pain. It makes me feel ashamed." Catherine Garcia
Children whose vision improved following gene therapy, plus their parents, doctors, and scientists, will speak in front of a Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday, as the committee decides whether it will recommend approving the therapy.
The FDA has until Jan. 18 to decide if it wants to approve Luxturna, which would be the first gene therapy available in the United States for an inherited disease and the first where a corrective gene is directly given to a patient, The Associated Press reports. Luxturna has been tested on people with Leber congenital amaurosis, who are unable to make a protein needed for the retina due to flaws in the RPE65 gene. They typically are only able to see blurred shapes and bright lights, until they lose their sight all together.
A study, funded by Luxturna's manufacturer, Spark Therapeutics, found that while it does not give patients 20/20 vision, it did improve the vision of nearly everyone who participated in the trials. The company hopes patients would only need one treatment, which involves injecting a modified virus with the corrective gene into the retina. It's not known yet how long the benefits last, but it usually only takes about a month for sight to start to improve. Thanks to the therapy, children have been moved from Braille classrooms to sighted classrooms, and adults who have never held jobs before due to limited sight can now work, Dr. Katherine High, president of Sparks Therapeutics, told AP. Catherine Garcia
SportsCenter co-host Jemele Hill was suspended for two weeks beginning Monday for a second violation of ESPN's social media guidelines. "[Hill] previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet," the network said in a statement.
Hill responded to the news that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told players they would be benched if they kneeled during the national anthem by tweeting Sunday that "change happens when advertisers are impacted" and urging a "boycott."
This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
If fans really are that upset about what JJ & Stephen Ross have done, don't call the players sellouts, but you're watching every Sunday.
— Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017
She also tweeted, "If only Greg Hardy had kneeled," citing the defensive end who was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend in 2014 and whom the Cowboys signed in 2015.
ESPN had previously deemed Hill's tweets "inappropriate" after she called President Trump a white supremacist in September. Jeva Lange
Update 5:02 p.m. ET: The Wrap reports that Hill's SportsCenter co-host Michael Smith will sit out Monday's episode in light of Hill's suspension. The decision was "mutual" between Smith and ESPN, The Wrap reports. Smith will apparently return to the SportsCenter desk tomorrow.
President Trump's Cabinet had great things to say about the boss' immigration priorities, a bizarre press release from the White House proved Monday. Instead of quoting nonpartisan groups or experts in the field, the press release cited Attorney General Jeff Sessions, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, Secretary of Commerce Wilber Ross, and Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.
The bunch, perhaps unsurprisingly, was in favor of Trump's priorities: "These are reasonable proposals that will build on the early success of President Trump's leadership," raved Sessions. "This plan will work."
"The first duty of the federal government is to provide for the national security of the American people and President Trump's measures will end vulnerabilities in our immigration system that hinder our ability to protect our homeland," added Tillerson.
"This will be money well spent!" Ross chimed in, exclamation point and all.
It's not the first time Trump's Cabinet has served as positive reinforcement for the president — but it is the first time they've been so formal about it. Read the full release below. Jeva Lange
Surreal: White House puts out a press release filled with praise for Trump’s immigration plan. From his own employees. pic.twitter.com/kQpDE60g0x
— Christina Wilkie (@christinawilkie) October 9, 2017
Odell Beckham Jr., the New York Giants' star wide receiver, will miss the remainder of the NFL season due to a fractured left ankle, Giants coach Ben McAdoo announced Monday. Beckham will undergo surgery on the ankle this week, with McAdoo saying "it's a sad situation."
Beckham exited Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers in the fourth quarter in obvious pain after landing awkwardly while trying to make a catch. He finishes the season with 25 catches for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
Also Sunday, the Giants lost receiver and return man Dwayne Harris for the season to a fractured foot, while receivers Brandon Marshall and Sterling Shepard both injured their ankles. Kimberly Alters
Melania Trump once warned anyone thinking of crossing President Trump that "when her husband gets attacked, he will punch back 10 times harder." In fact, Melania did some punching back herself Monday after Trump's ex-wife, Ivana Trump, joked to Good Morning America that "I'm basically [the] first Trump wife. I'm first lady, okay?"
Ivana Trump prefaced the comment — an apparent riff on being Trump's first wife — by noting she remains on friendly terms with the president, who is the father of her children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric. She added that she avoids calling Trump's direct number too frequently for fear of making Melania Trump jealous.
Ivana Trump says she has Pres. Trump's direct White House number: "I'm basically first Trump wife. I'm first lady." https://t.co/SiTlUUDX2S pic.twitter.com/0DQ5AMQ311
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 9, 2017
Melania Trump expressed her irritation with Ivana Trump's statement through a spokesperson. "Mrs. Trump has made the White House a home for Barron and the president. She loves living in Washington, D.C., and is honored by her role as first lady of the United States."
The statement added that Melania "plans to use her title and role to help children, not sell books. There is clearly no substance to this statement from an ex. Unfortunately only attention seeking and self-serving noise." Ivana Trump's newest book, Raising Trump, will be released Tuesday. Jeva Lange