Trump asks Fox Business' Lou Dobbs mid-interview who he should pick for Fed chair

President Trump interrupted an interview with Fox Business' Lou Dobbs on Wednesday to ask who Dobbs thought he should pick to chair the Federal Reserve. "Tell me who your preference is," Trump insisted. As Dobbs protested, Trump added: "You can even cut it out if you want. You don't have to. I would love to hear you. I only want that from people I respect."

Dobbs endorsed current Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. Yellen's term runs out at the end of January 2018; it will be up to Trump whether or not to give her another term, a decision he has said he will make "pretty shortly."

"I'll tell you what," Trump told Dobbs, "she was in my office three days ago. She is very impressive. I like her a lot. It's somebody I am thinking about."

Trump is also reportedly considering Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell and Stanford University economist John Taylor, Reuters reports. Read more about Trump's Fed here at The Week. Jeva Lange