Georgia's election server was wiped clean days after voting activists filed a lawsuit

Employees at the Center for Elections Systems at Kennesaw State University, which runs Georgia's election system, destroyed data from a computer server just a few days after a lawsuit was filed against election officials, The Associated Press reports.

The lawsuit was filed July 3 by election reform advocates, who want Georgia to stop using its old and flawed election technology. The state uses AccuVote touchscreen voting machines, which are easy to hack into and do not keep hard copies of who people voted for, and the plaintiffs want this system retired. The plaintiffs also argued the results of November's election and a special congressional runoff on June 20 cannot be trusted, because of the problematic machines.

An email obtained by AP shows that on July 7, the server, which held important statewide election-related data, was wiped clean by center technicians. It's not clear who ordered the data, which could have revealed if the results of recent elections were compromised, be erased. A spokesperson for Brian Kemp, Georgia's Republican secretary of state, said his office was not involved.

In August 2016, a security researcher named Logan Lamb found a major security hole in the server — information on Georgia's 6.7 million voters was online, including their Social Security numbers, party affiliation, and birthdays. Lamb said based on what he saw, the polling data could have been altered, with voters been dropped and added, AP reports, and he notified election authorities. Six months later, it wasn't fixed, and the FBI became involved in March. Kennesaw State said in a statement Thursday the server was set to be repurposed after the FBI returned it, and that's why it was wiped clean. Richard DeMillo, a Georgia Tech computer scientist following the case, told AP deleting the data "forestalls any forensic investigation at all. People who have nothing to hide don't behave this way." Catherine Garcia