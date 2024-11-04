2024 race ends with swing state barnstorming

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump held rallies in battlegrounds over the weekend

Donald Trump before rally in closing days of 2024 campaign
Most polls continue to show the race in a dead heat
(Image credit: Ryan Collerd / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
What happened

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump spent the final weekend of the 2024 campaign holding rallies in mostly battleground states, though Trump visited Democratic-leaning Virginia and New Mexico while Harris stopped in New York City to appear on "Saturday Night Live." More than 77 million people have already voted.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

