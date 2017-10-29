Trump slams 'witch hunt' Russia probe, Democrats' 'evil politics' in frenzied morning tweets

After months of attorney-advised silence on Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation into alleged Trump campaign involvement in Russian election meddling, President Trump threw legal caution to the wind to issue a multi-post complaint about the probe on Twitter Sunday morning. He began by referencing this week's news that the unverified dossier alleging ties between Trump and Moscow was paid for by a lawyer representing Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee:

Never seen such Republican ANGER & UNITY as I have concerning the lack of investigation on Clinton made Fake Dossier (now $12,000,000?),.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

From there, Trump pivoted to a recitation of his grievances against Clinton, arguing that these are what really ought to be under Mueller's microscope:

...the Uranium to Russia deal, the 33,000 plus deleted Emails, the Comey fix and so much more. Instead they look at phony Trump/Russia,.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017 ..."collusion," which doesn't exist. The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R's... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017 ...are now fighting back like never before. There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 29, 2017

The president concluded with an allegation that the forthcoming indictment by the Mueller team is simply an effort to distract from his tax reform agenda. "All of this 'Russia' talk right when the Republicans are making their big push for historic Tax Cuts & Reform," he wrote. "Is this coincidental? NOT!" Bonnie Kristian