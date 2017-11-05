Trump blames Iran for intercepted missile in Saudi Arabia

President Trump accused Iran of responsibility for the missile attack intercepted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. "A shot was just taken by Iran, in my opinion, at Saudi Arabia. And our system knocked it down," he said, boasting of military technology Saudi Arabia bought from the U.S. "That's how good we are," Trump added. "Nobody makes what we make, and now we're selling it all over the world."
Iran categorically rejected Trump's account of the incident on Sunday. "Trump has said many baseless things and told many lies and frequently falsely accused Iran, and this one of those slanders," said Mohammad Ali Jafari, head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. "We do not have even the possibility to transfer missiles to Yemen. The missiles belong to them and they have increased their range," he added.
Saturday's attempted attack has been claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels, and like Iran, the Houthis are Shiite. The U.S.-facilitated, Saudi-led Sunni coalition intervening in Yemen's civil war against the Houthis has long accused Iran of funneling weapons into the proxy conflict. Iran denies these allegations, too. Bonnie Kristian
Comic Larry David hosted Saturday Night Live and reprised his impression of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) in a celebrity game show skit featuring cameos from musical guest Miley Cyrus and her fiancé, Liam Hemsworth, appearing as himself.
Paired with Pete Davidson's show contestant Derrick, Sanders is not ready to play The Price Is Right. "I just want to say this show is a travesty, consumerism disguised as entertainment," he announces, informing Derrick they're "gonna win this thing the Bernie way, which means if I lose, I bring everyone else down with me."
David's Sanders was, however, brimming with financial advice for Derrick, like how to buy a house using gas station pennies and how to wash suits with only rain and public transit. Watch the full clip below. Bonnie Kristian
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) was assaulted while mowing the lawn at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky, on Friday, sustaining minor injuries including cuts near his mouth and a "possible rib injury" that caused difficult breathing. News of the arrest of suspect Rene Boucher, who has been charged with one count of fourth-degree assault, was reported Saturday.
Local sources say Boucher is Paul's neighbor and an outspoken critic of the senator's fellow Republican, President Trump, on social media. It is unclear whether the attack's motivation was political or related to a neighborly dispute, but an unnamed Paul aide reportedly said the senator's office believes politics are not involved. Neighbors report the two men, both doctors, have an "ongoing dispute."
Paul was "blindsided" by the attack, said his Kentucky communications director, and a criminal complaint cited by an area NBC affiliate indicates Paul "told police that his neighbor came onto his property and tackled him from behind, forcing him to the ground and causing pain." Paul did not notice Boucher approaching because he was wearing ear plugs. Bonnie Kristian
Some 50,000 competitors with run the New York City Marathon Sunday, unbowed by Tuesday's deadly truck attack in Manhattan. "I will not be defeated by it," said Ito, a 59-year-old runner who reports the incident gave him "a little trepidation" but not enough to interrupt his racing plans. Marathon organizers told Reuters they have not seen any spike in cancellations.
However, security will be "more intense this year," The New York Times reports, with police prepared to use "snipers, aviation units, undercover officers, and sanitation trucks filled with sand" to block any would-be vehicle attacks. See scenes from the youth invitational, wheelchair, and women's elite race sections below. Bonnie Kristian
The races are underway at the #TCSNYCMarathon — here are your first finishers in the #RisingNYRR Youth Invitational! pic.twitter.com/HjXAH9clZp
— TCS NYC Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 5, 2017
First group of @nycmarathon #wheelchairracers reach #Greenpoint #Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/ujSHVGmLr5
— Rocco Vertuccio (@RoccoNY1) November 5, 2017
The women’s lead pack has entered Brooklyn! #TCSNYCMarathon pic.twitter.com/VedL5xTIYl
— TCS NYC Marathon (@nycmarathon) November 5, 2017
SNL's Trump has a shower meeting with Paul Manafort, Mike Pence, Jeff Sessions, and Jeff Sessions' tail
Saturday Night Live opened its latest episode with a conversation between Alec Baldwin's President Trump and Alex Moffat as the indicted Paul Manafort. Just to make sure Manafort isn't wearing a wire for Special Counsel Robert Mueller, Trump moves their talk to the shower to pitch his plan: "All I need from you is to go to prison for a very, very long time," he says. "And in return, I still get to be president, which I hate, but I'm too proud to quit 'cause that's not fair."
Trump and Manafort are soon joined by Beck Bennett's Vice President Pence, in a suit — "Mike Pence, why are you wearing a suit in the shower?" "Well because, I'm not married to the water" — and Kate McKinnon's "half-opossum" Attorney General Jeff Sessions with his "trusty li'l tail." Trump ensures Pence's complicity by snapping a shower group selfie and pledging to text it "straight to Jesus" if he snitches.
Watch the full skit below, and keep an eye out for the lovely time the first lady is having on the president's tour of Asia. Bonnie Kristian
President Trump arrived in Japan Saturday night after a stop in Hawaii, beginning his 13-day diplomatic tour of Asia. Trump's first event Sunday was a speech at the joint U.S.-Japanese Yokota air base near Tokyo, where he told the assembled "brave warriors" they are "the greatest threat to tyrants and dictators who seek to prey on the innocent."
It was a true honor to be at Yokota Air Base with our GREAT @USForcesJapan! pic.twitter.com/KEXnIkkQks
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
The president then joined Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a country club to have hamburgers, play a round of golf, talk about North Korea, and sign matching baseball caps reading, "Donald and Shinzo: Make Alliance Even Greater." Abe reported they were able to "carry out in-depth discussion, at times touching on various difficult issues," and Trump said he doesn't believe the United States has "ever been closer to Japan than we are right now."
Playing golf with Prime Minister Abe and Hideki Matsuyama, two wonderful people! pic.twitter.com/vYLULe0o2K
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017
Meanwhile, first lady Melania Trump met her Japanese counterpart, Akie Abe, to tour a pearl market, where they learned about the history of pearl diving in Japan. Bonnie Kristian
Houthi rebels in Yemen claimed responsibility for Saturday's missile attack on Riyadh in neighboring Saudi Arabia. The missile was intercepted and destroyed near the city's airport, and no one was injured.
"The capital cities of countries that continually shell us, targeting innocent civilians, will not be spared from our missiles," the rebels said in a statement to Al Jazeera, referring to the U.S.-facilitated, Saudi-led Sunni coalition intervening in Yemen's civil war to oppose the Shiite Houthis. The coalition blockade and bombing campaign have been accused of being war crimes as Yemen's civilian population suffers famine and a cholera epidemic on top of mass airstrike casualties.
Also Saturday in Saudi Arabia, 11 princes were arrested in a corruption investigation, including billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, who is an investor in companies including Twitter and Citigroup. The arrests are seen as a way to consolidate the authority of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who is a driving force behind the Yemen intervention. Bonnie Kristian
A new batch of formerly classified files pertaining to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was released Friday, among them a 1975 CIA memo which says allegations of the agency's connection to assassin Lee Harvey Oswald are "totally unfounded." The memo describes a fruitless search of CIA and other federal agency records to see if Oswald was linked in "any conceivable way," The Associated Press reports.
Friday's document dump also unexpectedly included information about Civil Rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. A 1968 FBI document, which does not mention JFK, accuses King's Southern Christian Leadership Conference of financial misconduct and King himself of communism and marital infidelity. As Newsweek notes, it "is not clear if any of the information in the dossier was verified," or why the document has been released with the JFK collection. Bonnie Kristian