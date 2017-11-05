Trump blames Iran for intercepted missile in Saudi Arabia

President Trump accused Iran of responsibility for the missile attack intercepted in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Saturday. "A shot was just taken by Iran, in my opinion, at Saudi Arabia. And our system knocked it down," he said, boasting of military technology Saudi Arabia bought from the U.S. "That's how good we are," Trump added. "Nobody makes what we make, and now we're selling it all over the world."

Iran categorically rejected Trump's account of the incident on Sunday. "Trump has said many baseless things and told many lies and frequently falsely accused Iran, and this one of those slanders," said Mohammad Ali Jafari, head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards. "We do not have even the possibility to transfer missiles to Yemen. The missiles belong to them and they have increased their range," he added.

Saturday's attempted attack has been claimed by Yemeni Houthi rebels, and like Iran, the Houthis are Shiite. The U.S.-facilitated, Saudi-led Sunni coalition intervening in Yemen's civil war against the Houthis has long accused Iran of funneling weapons into the proxy conflict. Iran denies these allegations, too. Bonnie Kristian