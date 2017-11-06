Trump tweets his approval of Saudi Arabia's political purge

President Trump tweeted his support on Monday night for Saudi Arabia's king and crown prince, saying he has "great confidence" in their leadership amid a corruption crackdown that many see as a political purge.
"I have great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, they know exactly what they are doing…" Trump tweeted, adding, "…Some of those they are harshly treating have been 'milking' their country for years!"
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is in charge of a new anti-corruption committee, which ordered the arrests over the weekend of 11 princes, including Prince Mutaib bin Abdullah, the head of the national guard, and the billionaire investor Prince Alwaleed bin Talal. Many view this as the crown prince's way of consolidating power; since his father became king in 2015, Mohammed bin Salman has been positioned to be his successor, and in addition to becoming crown prince in June, serves as Saudi Arabia's defense minister and first deputy prime minister. He also has a relationship with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who made an unannounced visit to the kingdom last month. Catherine Garcia
The Air Force did not enter into a national database the 2012 domestic violence court-martial of Devin Patrick Kelley, the 26-year-old who shot and killed 26 people at a Texas church Sunday, which would have prohibited him from purchasing weapons, the Air Force announced Monday.
Spokesperson Ann Stefanek said in a statement officials have ordered a review of how his conviction was handled by the Special Investigations Office at Holloman Air Force Base in New Mexico, and why it was not entered into the National Criminal Information Center for background checks on gun purchases. He was convicted of fracturing his infant stepson's skull and assaulting his first wife, and received a bad conduct discharge.
A Glock and Ruger handgun were found in Kelley's car after the massacre, NBC News reports, and a Ruger AR-556 was discovered at the church. The Air Force is also now looking into whether other convictions have been inadvertently left out of the database. Catherine Garcia
He was scared, but when Stephen Willeford heard gunshots coming from the First Baptist Church on Sunday morning, the former NRA instructor grabbed his rifle and went to investigate what was going on.
In an interview Monday with 40/29 News, Willeford said his daughter first told him someone was shooting at the church, less than a block away from their Sutherland Springs, Texas, home. He could then hear "very rapid shots," Willeford said, and knew "every one of those shots represented someone, that it was aimed at someone, that they weren't just random shots." His daughter said she could see the shooter, wearing black tactical gear, and Willeford ran outside, not even stopping to put shoes on. He said he quickly exchanged gunfire with the shooter, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, 26, and kept cover by ducking behind a truck.
"I know I hit him," Willeford told 40/29 News. "He got into his vehicle, and he fired another couple rounds through his side window. When the window dropped, I fired another round at him again." The car sped away, and Willeford flagged down a man in a pickup truck, telling him about the shooting. They called 911 as they chased Kelley down the road, and saw him hit a road sign; his car flipped over into a ditch, and Willeford jumped out of the truck and yelled at Kelley to get out of the car. Kelley was found dead inside the vehicle, and police believe he committed suicide.
Willeford told 40/29 News he knows several people who attend First Baptist Church, and he only wishes he had been able to stop Kelley, who shot and killed at least 26 people, sooner. "I'm no hero," he said. "I think my God, my Lord, protected me and gave me the skills to do what needed to be done, and I just wish I could have gotten there faster, but I didn't know, I didn't know what was happening." Catherine Garcia
Saudi Arabia said Monday that it was treating the hostile actions of Hezbollah as a declaration of war by Lebanon against the kingdom, Saudi-owned news network Al Arabiya reported. Hezbollah, the Shiite militia backed by Iran, has been involved in terrorist acts against Saudi Arabia that the kingdom's minister of state for Gulf Affairs, Thamer al-Sabhan, said amounted to a declaration of war.
Al-Sabhan's remarks occurred after Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Abel bin Ahmed al-Jubeir, told CNN that a missile fired Saturday at Riyadh, the Saudi capital, was launched by Hezbollah forces from Houthi-occupied territory in Yemen. Al-Jubeir said the missile had been made in Iran and smuggled into Yemen, where "operatives from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Hezbollah" rebuilt the weapon and launched it at Saudi Arabia.
Lebanese Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri announced his resignation Saturday from an undisclosed location in Saudi Arabia. In his statement, he accused Iran of using Hezbollah to create a "state within a state" inside of Lebanon. Al-Hariri, a Sunni Muslim, had come to power in 2016 through a power-sharing government coalition that included Hezbollah's political wing, in addition to most of the country's other major parties, per Lebanon's 1943 National Pact.
Al Arabiya also reported that the Saudi government had informed al-Hariri of Hezbollah's aggressive actions against Riyadh to ensure the Lebanese government was aware of the hostilities. In an interview, al-Sabhan called Hezbollah the "party of Satan" and said that while Saudi Arabia expected "the Lebanese government to act to deter Hezbollah," the kingdom would additionally "use all political and other means" to confront the group as well as its Iranian patrons. Kelly O'Meara Morales
On Monday, Florida State University announced an indefinite suspension of all fraternities and sororities following the death of a student after an off-campus fraternity party, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. In a statement posted to the website of the FSU Office of Fraternity and Sorority life, Florida State University President John Thrasher said that he wanted to "send a serious message. ... We've got a serious problem."
On Friday morning, 20-year-old FSU student and Pi Kappa Phi fraternity pledge Andrew Coffey was found unresponsive after a house party a mile from campus. Although Coffey was given medical treatment, he died on the scene. Pi Kappa Phi's operations at FSU were immediately suspended.
In an unrelated case, Garret John Marcy, a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, was arrested Monday for the sale and trafficking of cocaine. Thrasher cited Marcy's arrest in his statement announcing the fraternity and sorority ban. "For this suspension to end," Thrasher said, "there must be a new culture, and our students must be full participants in creating it."
FSU also announced a ban on alcohol at all events sponsored by recognized student organizations — of which there are more than 700. USA Today notes that 22 percent of all FSU undergraduates belong to a Greek organization, which amounts to 7,588 students for this year.
In July, a Harvard University faculty committee proposed banning undergraduates from joining fraternities and sororities in an attempt to limit "pernicious behavior." Pennsylvania State University also announced restrictions on Greek life and a permanent ban for the Beta Theta Pi fraternity earlier this year after a student was killed in a hazing event. Kelly O'Meara Morales
In early memo draft, Comey called Clinton 'grossly negligent' — a charge with criminal implications
New memos presented to Congress on Monday show that former FBI Director James Comey initially planned to call Hillary Clinton's handling of classified information "grossly negligent," The Hill reports. An early draft of Comey's statement on the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server made the claim — which carries legal implications — but Comey eventually softened the language.
The version of the memo released Monday that called Clinton "grossly negligent" was apparently written weeks before Comey's July 2016 press conference, where he ultimately called Clinton's use of a private email server "extremely careless." Comey at the time also recommended no criminal charges against the former secretary of state, because although there was "evidence of potential violations of the statutes regarding the handling of classified information," he said "no reasonable prosecutor would bring such a case."
The Hill notes that the change in language may have had significant consequences in the decision not to charge Clinton with a crime, as "gross negligence in handling the nation's intelligence can be punished criminally with prison time or fines." A source who spoke anonymously to The Hill said that Comey's chief of staff Jim Rybicki, along with the FBI's deputy director Andrew McCabe and general counsel James Baker, were involved in the drafting of the statement.
In August, Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that they had received partial interview transcripts that showed Comey had started drafting a statement rejecting criminal charges for Clinton about two months before the FBI interviewed her regarding her private email server. Kelly O'Meara Morales
The 26-year-old gunman who opened fire Sunday at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, pleaded guilty of "intentionally" breaking his infant stepson's skull in a 2012 incident, The New York Times reports. "He assaulted his stepson severely enough that he fractured his skull, and he also assaulted his wife," said former Air Force chief prosecutor Don Christensen. "He pled to intentionally doing it."
The shooter, identified as Devin Patrick Kelley, killed 26 people in his rampage. Victims range in age from 18 months to 77 years. Investigators have identified a "domestic situation" as potentially motivating Kelley's attack — Kelley's second wife, whom he married after divorcing the wife he assaulted in 2012, attended the First Baptist Church.
Kelley was sentenced to 12 months confinement for the 2012 assault and discharged from the Air Force in 2014. He married his second wife, Danielle Lee Shields, later that year.
The New York Times adds that it is "unclear" if Kelley's assault conviction "would have barred him from purchasing a gun." Jeva Lange
Two NYPD detectives accused of raping a teenager while she was in custody resigned Monday, ABC's local affiliate in New York reports. Eddie Martins and Richard Hall were indicted on 50 counts and suspended by NYPD the last week. The two officers were members of the NYPD's narcotics unit in south Brooklyn and were charged with rape, sexual abuse, sexual misconduct, and coercion.
The incident in question occurred on Sept. 15, when Martins and Hall stopped a car driven by an 18-year-old woman with two male passengers. The detectives arrested and handcuffed the woman for possession of marijuana and anti-anxiety medication and told her passengers to leave and pick up her later, the district attorney's office said. The two officers then reportedly took turns raping the woman in the back seat of their police van before dropping her off in the 60th precinct and telling her to "keep her mouth shut."
The woman went to Maimonides Medical Center and underwent a sexual assault exam, which found samples of DNA that matched both of the detectives. The prosecutors also found that surveillance footage showed the victim getting out of the police van 40 minutes after she was taken into custody by the two detectives.
The victim is seeking $50 million in damages. If the two detectives are found guilty, they could each face up to 25 years in prison. Before the two men quit their jobs Monday, their lawyers attacked the accuser, pointing to "provocative" social media content as behavior that was "unprecedented for a depressed victim of a vicious rape."
The case has sparked a conversation about New York's penal code, which prohibits sex between corrections officers and inmates and parole officers and parolees, but not police officers and arrestees. Kelly O'Meara Morales