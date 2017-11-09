Sean Parker is worried Facebook is scrambling kids' brains

Sean Parker did not predict the consequences that Facebook — the company he co-founded — would have on society. Speaking at an Axios event in Philadelphia on Wednesday, Parker admitted that Facebook created a "social-validation feedback loop" that he said exploited "a vulnerability in human psychology."
Parker recalled that in Facebook's nascent period, he believed that even the most ardent social media holdouts would eventually succumb to the urge to participate. The goal of these social media platforms was to "consume as much of your time and conscious attention as possible," Parker said, adding that the founders of Instagram and Facebook were well aware that their applications preyed on the human desire for validation and attention.
"It literally changes your relationship with society, with each other. … It probably interferes with productivity in weird ways," Parker said. "God only knows what it's doing to our children's brains." The former president of Facebook still owns 4 percent of the company's shares, but says that he is now "something of a conscientious objector" towards social media.
Facebook has recently come under scrutiny for allowing content created by trolls backed by the Russian government to reach 126 million users during the 2016 U.S. presidential election. You can watch a video of Parker's remarks at Axios. Kelly O'Meara Morales
On Thursday, Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said that the "financial contributions will stop" if the GOP does not pass tax reform. The senator's blunt prediction was reported by NBC News producer Frank Thorp V and later retweeted by Graham himself:
Q: What happens if GOP isn't able to pass tax reform?
Graham: "The party fractures, most incumbents in 2018 will get a severe primary challenge, a lot of them will probably lose, the base will fracture, the financial contributions will stop, other than that it'll be fine!"
Graham is not first the GOP congressman to admit that the party's financial contributions are somewhat reliant on the passage of a tax bill; earlier this week, Rep. Chris Collins (R-N.Y.) told a reporter, "My donors are basically saying, 'Get it done or don't ever call me again.'" Politico reported in early October that many GOP donors were frustrated by Congress' inaction and that donations to the Republican Party had stalled after their repeated failures to repeal ObamaCare.
Last month, Graham predicted also that the Republican Party would lose control of Congress if they did not pass tax reform. He echoed that sentiment Thursday, saying Republican incumbents would likely lose in primary challenges in 2018 if the tax effort failed.
President Trump has previously said that he wants to sign a tax reform bill by Christmas, though he has repeatedly and falsely claimed that the proposed tax plan would be "the biggest tax cut in the history of our country." Kelly O'Meara Morales
Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte (R) announced Thursday that he would retire rather than seek re-election in 2018. Goodlatte has represented Virginia's sixth congressional district for nearly 25 years, but said that with 2018 coinciding with the end of his chairmanship of the House Judiciary Committee, "this is a natural stepping-off point and an opportunity for me to begin a new chapter of my career."
Goodlatte is but the latest Republican representative to announce he will retire rather than seek re-election in 2018, joining the likes of Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (Fla.), Rep. Frank LoBiondo (N.J.), and Rep. Jeb Hensarling (Texas). Sens. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) and Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) have announced high-profile departures from the upper chamber as well. After Democrats won handily in Tuesday's off-year elections — including a sweep of the top races in Goodlatte's state of Virginia — the party is hoping to carry that momentum into next year's midterms, with the goal of recapturing the House majority.
Goodlatte outlined a list of goals he'd like to achieve before leaving office, including immigration reform and ObamaCare repeal. Read his full statement below. Kimberly Alters
British doctors have discovered a new procedure to test for Down's syndrome in pregnancies that is far more accurate than conventional testing, The Guardian reported Wednesday. One doctor involved in the study, which uses advanced DNA analysis to detect abnormalities, called it "transformational."
In the 14-month-long study, the new procedure, called reflex DNA screening, had a 95 percent detection rate for Down's syndrome and two other rare genetic disorders, compared to 81 percent with conventional testing. Like conventional testing, reflex DNA testing uses a combination of a blood test, an ultrasound scan, and the mother's age to first determine the risk of a given pregnancy.
But where conventional testing offers mothers an amniocentesis test, which uses a needle to draw fluid from the womb, reflex DNA testing uses blood that has already been drawn from the mother and analyzes its DNA to look for possible genetic disorders if pregnancy risk passes a certain threshold. Five maternity wards of the National Health Service participated in the study, and reflex DNA testing produced 100 times fewer false positive diagnoses than conventional testing, in addition to preventing 530 invasive tests.
Last year, The Guardian reported that the NHS will offer non-invasive prenatal testing for genetic disorders like Down's starting in 2018. Read more about the new testing method at The Guardian. Kelly O'Meara Morales
Either Asian leaders really like President Trump or they've learned that he likes and isn't embarrassed by immoderate amounts of flattery. In Japan, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe rolled out an elaborate welcome ceremony at Akasaka Palace, partnered him with a golf champion for a round at Japan's top course, gave him a MAGA-inspired hat, and suggested that Trump was his "favorite guy." South Korea introduced Trump as "leader of the world," welcomed him to the presidential residence with joyously shouting children and colorfully costumed guards, and President Moon Jae-in told Trump that he was "already making great progress on making America great again."
"They are not ignorant that this is a president who is particularly responsive to flattery," Lindsey Ford of Washington's Asia Society Policy Institute told The Associated Press, adding that China would "absolutely go over the top" trying to stroke Trump's ego.
That started at the airport, where Trump was met by Chinese and American dignitaries, a phalanx of soldiers at attention, and flag-waving children yelling "welcome!" "Heads of state are usually given a low-key reception at the airport," AP notes, "with the real pomp and circumstance reserved for arrivals at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing." Trump got that, too, plus a private tour of the Forbidden City by President Xi Jinping, an outdoor opera, and gleeful children shouting: "Welcome to China! I love you!"
Trump was clearly impressed with the pomp, but he was also "a cooperative partner for Beijing's sweeping efforts to control the message of his heavily choreographed visit to China," AP reports. Trump and Xi took no questions Thursday at an event billed as a news briefing, at China's insistence, and Chinese censors excised or blocked comments about Trump from China's irreverent social media forums. Peter Weber
On Thursday, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a well-sourced monitoring group based in Britain, said that the Islamic State had abandoned its last urban stronghold, Boukamal (or Abu Kamal), following a siege by forces loyal to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Pro-Assad forces, including Iranian-backed militias, had entered Boukamal on Wednesday and met some resistance from ISIS remnants. With its ouster from Boukamal, a strategic town on the Iraqi border, ISIS has been relegated to small towns and villages along the Iraq border and in the Syrian desert.
While Syrian government forces and their allies have been attacking ISIS in eastern and central parts of Syria, the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), an alliance of Kurds and Arabs, has been routing ISIS in the north and east. The Assad government said it plans to seize the territory won by the SDF, including former ISIS capital Raqqa and oil-rich territory near the Euphrates River. The SDF-held areas are setting up an autonomous government. Meanwhile, ISIS has been conducting guerrilla strikes from its rural outposts, and still has territory in Libya and elsewhere. Peter Weber
After Donna Brazile released an excerpt of her book claiming the 2016 Democratic primary was "rigged" against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) agreed with that assessment, and then Brazile clarified that she does not actually think the race was rigged. "Let me ask you, in your opinion, was it rigged?" Anderson Cooper asked Sanders himself on CNN Wednesday night. Sanders praised Brazile for sharing her thoughts on what she discovered when the took control of the Democratic National Committee last summer, but talked around the "rigged" charge.
"I don't think there's any sane human being who doesn't believe that my campaign was taking on the entire establishment, including the DNC," he said. "But Anderson, to be very honest with you, my job, our job, is to go forward, is to do everything that we can to defeat this right-wing agenda of the Republican Party and the Trump administration, not to look backward."
Stephen Colbert explains the 'downside of narcissism' to Trump after the GOP's electoral drubbing
On Tuesday, Democrats celebrated the one-year anniversary of President Trump's election by stomping him at the ballot box, "using his archenemy, the popular vote," Stephen Colbert said on Wednesday's Late Show. He ran through some notable races, landing in Virginia and the Democrats' huge inroads in the state House of Deputies, an outcome that surprised both parties. "Both parties?" Colbert asked. "Even the Democrats didn't think the Democrats would win. 'What? No, people hate us. I demand a recount!'"
Trump had endorsed the Republican running for governor, Ed Gillespie, but immediately after his loss, "Trump threw him under the tweet bus," Colbert said. Trump was wrong, though, that Gillespie didn't embrace him. "Gillespie copied your whole playbook," he said. "He even copied the part where you lost the state of Virginia." In fact, "all of these elections were about you," Colbert told Trump, citing exit polls. "That's the problem with making everything about you, sir. It means everything, even losing, is about you. That's the downside of narcissism."
Trump was in Asia on Election Day, addressing the South Korean legislature, praising Korea's progress and his own. "That is a hard turn from Korean life expectancy to 'I won the election,'" Colbert said. "Do not have this man give the toast at your wedding." And Trump wasn't done talking about himself, touting his golf course and praising the "miracle" that's occurred in the U.S. over the past year. "It's true," Colbert said. "Ever since you were elected, all my water's turned to wine." He ended by shaking his head at Trump's secret trip to the DMZ, canceled by fog. "Watch out, Kim Jong Un!" Colbert warned. Trump "will rain down fire and fury the likes of which the world has never seen — unless it is misty." Watch below. Peter Weber