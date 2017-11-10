In Vietnam, Trump returns to his 'America first' rhetoric at Asia-Pacific economic summit

Stephen Colbert reminded his audience on Thursday's Late Show about some of Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore's more controversial statements. "This guy who's constantly posturing about how devout he is and how sinful everyone else is, well, spoiler alert," he said, bringing up the "bombshell report in The Washington Post" in which "a woman says Roy Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32."

"For those keeping track, that is an age difference of — it doesn't matter, she was 14!" Colbert said. "That is an act so heinous that it defies my ability to describe it," he added, quoting Moore's comment about homosexuality. "But I'll try: Illegal." He noted that Moore also came on to at least three other teenage girls, but said it may still end well for the former judge: "These accusations are so damning, voters are either going to force him off the ballot or make him president."