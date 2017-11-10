In Vietnam, Trump returns to his 'America first' rhetoric at Asia-Pacific economic summit

On Thursday, President Trump told Chinese business leaders that he doesn't blame China for its "very one-sided and unfair" trade relationship with the U.S. "Who can blame a country that is able to take advantage of another country for the benefit of its citizens?" he added. "I give China great credit." Hours after arriving in Vietnam from Beijing on Friday, Trump told business leaders at an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang that he is "not going to let the United States be taken advantage of anymore. I am always going to put America first," adding, "From this day forward we will compete on a fair and equal basis."
Trump said that in Japan, South Korea, and China, he has had the pleasure of sharing the "good news from American," arguing that "the whole world is lifted by America's renewal." Trump will spend two days in Vietnam, where 58 percent of the population says it is confident in his ability to guide world affairs, according to a Pew poll. The Vietnamese are wary of China, their expansionist neighbor to the north, and especially disappointed at Trump's decision to pull the U.S. out of the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade pact. Peter Weber
Stephen Colbert reminded his audience on Thursday's Late Show about some of Alabama GOP Senate nominee Roy Moore's more controversial statements. "This guy who's constantly posturing about how devout he is and how sinful everyone else is, well, spoiler alert," he said, bringing up the "bombshell report in The Washington Post" in which "a woman says Roy Moore initiated a sexual encounter with her when she was 14 and he was 32."
"For those keeping track, that is an age difference of — it doesn't matter, she was 14!" Colbert said. "That is an act so heinous that it defies my ability to describe it," he added, quoting Moore's comment about homosexuality. "But I'll try: Illegal." He noted that Moore also came on to at least three other teenage girls, but said it may still end well for the former judge: "These accusations are so damning, voters are either going to force him off the ballot or make him president."
Colbert was particularly piqued at the defense of Moore from friend and Alabama state auditor Jim Ziegler, who cited the age difference between Joseph and Mary. "Their whole deal is that there was no funny business!" he said. "She was the 'Virgin Mary,' okay? Hey brother, she wasn't the 'Asking For It Mary,' which is why she didn't have to become the 'Talking to The Washington Post 30 Years Later Mary.'" But Moore wasn't the only one hit with accusations of sexual impropriety on Thursday, Colbert noted, telling the audience that his guest had to cancel at the last minute: "For those of you tuning in to see my interview with Louis C.K. tonight, I have some bad news. Then I have some really bad news." Watch below. Peter Weber
Back in late September, a few days before Alabama's Republican primary runoff election, Sen. Luther Strange (R) released and ad accusing his rival, Roy Moore, of being soft on pedophiles. Moore won the primary, but on Thursday, his campaign hit strong headwinds when four women told The Washington Post that Moore had made inappropriate sexual advances when he was a prosecutor in his 30s and they were teenagers, including one who was 14.
The ad focuses on a 2015 case where Moore, then chief justice of the Alabama Supreme Court, was the lone dissenter in a push by Strange, then attorney general, to reinstate charges against 17-year-old Eric Higdon, accused of sexually assaulting four young children at a daycare center. "Unbelievably, Roy Moore was the only ‘no' vote in the 8 to 1 decision favoring Big Luther's appeal," the ad states. "Moore stated he saw no threat of serious physical injury to the child victim. Roy Moore too risky for us."
"While it's true that Moore dissented in the Higdon case, the judge made his decision on Constitutional grounds, not criminal leniency," notes The Washington Examiner. Still, this wasn't the only case where Moore dissented in cases where men were convicted of raping or sexually abusing underage girls, calling for the introduction of evidence that might cast doubt on the female accusers. In any case, Alabama Republicans are stuck with Moore. "It's too late to substitute a candidate," said John Merrill, Alabama's Republican secretary of state. "Judge Moore will be the candidate on the ballot with this election cycle remaining on the schedule it's currently on." Peter Weber
Geoffrey Edwards still can't believe that after being homeless for so many years, he's now a student at Cambridge University.
The 52-year-old said he's "still getting used to the idea" that he's studying English literature at Hughes Hall. "Going to Cambridge University was a dream of mine," he told the Cambridge News. "This is what I have always wanted to do, but no one in my family had been to university, so I didn't consider it." He worked for some time as a field laborer, but eventually he couldn't find jobs and lived on the streets.
Edwards said he was stuck in "a rut," but started selling copies of The Big Issue, a newspaper distributed by homeless people. That gave him "back a bit of self-respect," he said, and soon, he was taking classes at Cambridge Regional College, which prepared him for Cambridge University. Being accepted to such a storied institution, he said, is "the first thing I am proud of in my life." Catherine Garcia
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders told reporters Friday that President Trump hopes Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore will "do the right thing and step aside" if the accusations from four women who say he pursued them when they were teens are true.
"Like most Americans, the president believes we cannot allow a mere allegation — in this case one from many years ago — to destroy a person's life," Sanders said. In The Washington Post report, Moore was also accused by one of the women, Leigh Corfman, of initiating a sexual encounter with her when she was only 14 years old and he was 32 and working in a district attorney's office. The article was deeply sourced, with the reporters interviewing more than 30 people, and has been confirmed by CBS News and other outlets. Trump has previously tweeted his support of Moore, a former judge, calling him "a really great guy" in September. Catherine Garcia
On Thursday afternoon, Senate Republicans released the framework for their tax overhaul, delaying a steep cut in corporate taxes for a year and eliminating deductions for state and local taxes — for individuals, not businesses — among other differences with the House bill. The Senate version also leaves seven tax brackets, versus the House proposal's four brackets, lowering the top rate for wealthy individuals to 38.5 percent from 39.6 percent. Also on Thursday, the House Ways and Means Committee approved an amended version of their tax plan, sending it to the House floor.
According to the Joint Committee on Taxation, which analyzes congressional tax plans, the Senate bill would add $1.495 trillion to the federal deficit over 10 years while the latest House version would add $1.457 trillion. The plans can add no more than $1.5 trillion under rules Senate Republicans passed to allow them to approve the bill with just 50 votes.
On the other differences, "as leaders in each chamber grapple with difficult trade-offs on tax rates, deductions and deficits, the House is making decisions the Senate won't accept and the Senate is doing the same to the House," The Washington Post reports. Among those differences, the Senate would narrow the pool of multimillionaires who would have to pay the estate tax while the House phases the tax out entirely, and the Senate retains deductions for medical expenses and mortgage interest. Both versions would nearly double the child tax credit and keep the adoption credit. The Senate's decision to cut the top corporate tax rate to 20 percent, from 35 percent, in 2019 instead of next year sent the stock market lower.
Senate leaders and White House officials called the plan historic and necessary, but as you can see below, reporters were mostly interested in what Senate Republicans thought about the allegations that Alabama Senate nominee Roy Moore fondled a 14 years old girl when he was 32. Peter Weber
President Trump has been touting the GOP tax plan as a wonderful thing for the middle class, but in reality, Seth Meyers said on Thursday's Late Night, it will benefit the ultra wealthy — like Trump.
"The only thing that would be more beneficial to Donald Trump is a tax break that lets you claim your defendants as dependents," Meyers said. Trying to pass tax reform is a last-ditch effort for Republicans to get something done before the year is over, he said, and it shouldn't be that difficult for a group that has crowed about fixing the tax system for years and years. "Tax cuts are to the Republican Party what 'Piano Man' is to Billy Joel," Meyers said. "Whenever they think they're losing the crowd and people are heading for the exits, they can break that one out and everybody's gonna sing along."
Meyers went into some detail on how the House Republicans' plan would affect the middle class — decreasing the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 20 percent results in a $1 trillion loss of revenue, and to make that up, important deductions that help residents in states like California and New Jersey, like the state and local tax deduction, would be eliminated. What's not touched? A tax break for golf club owners, which would directly benefit Trump. Watch the video below for more on the tax plan, and for Meyers' oddly accurate impression of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross. Catherine Garcia
Trevor Noah proposes a new Oscars category after Louis C.K. joins the list of alleged Hollywood perverts
Trevor Noah said on Thursday's Daily Show that he thought Facebook's proposal that you upload nude photos of yourself was "the most pervy story of the day, and then Louis C.K. said, 'Hold my penis.'" He was referring to the accounts of five women in The New York Times about C.K. masturbating in front of them or requesting to do so — allegations that prompted HBO to pull all of C.K.'s programs from their roster and axing him from an upcoming telecast.
"Like, at this point, we're going to need a new Oscar category this year: Best Actor Whose Movies We Can't Watch Anymore," Noah said. "And in fact, now that I think about it, all women in Hollywood should win double Oscars for acting like all the men were cool all along." The tsunami of sexual misconduct allegations after Harvey Weinstein's fall has gotten so big, he added, "it's getting to the point where whenever I see a beloved celebrity's name trending on Twitter, I'm like, 'Please tell me they're dead.'" Watch below. Peter Weber