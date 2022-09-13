Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Delaware hold final primaries of 2022 season

At long last, voters in Delaware, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire are heading to the ballot box as 2022 primary season finally winds to a close.

In New Hampshire, all eyes are on the U.S. Senate primary, where five Republican candidates are battling it out for the chance to take on Democratic incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan in November. Hassan notably stands to lose her seat depending on which of the GOP contenders emerges victorious; to that end, CNN writes, some Republicans fear race frontrunner Don Bolduc might actually hand his Democratic counterpart a victory if he proceeds to the general election. Hassan is otherwise up against two intra-party challengers, The Washington Post writes.

Meanwhile, incumbent New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) will try and fend off three separate conservative challengers looking to harpoon his bid for a fourth term. If Sununu wins his primary, as is expected, he'll face state Sen. Tom Sherman in the November, NPR notes.

Elsewhere, in Rhode Island, Gov. Dan McKee (D) is running for a full term of his own after taking over for then-Gov. Gina Raimondo (D) in March 2021 (Raimondo left for a job in the Biden administration). Per NPR, McKee remains the favorite in his respective primary, though "two rivals — Secretary of State Nellie Gorbea and former CVS Health executive Helena Buonanno Foulkes — could pull off an upset."

Things are a bit quieter in Delaware, where only "local and some lower-profile statewide primaries" are being held, CNN writes.