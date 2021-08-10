Could Andrew Cuomo try for a political comeback?

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo stepped down on Tuesday after an earth-shattering report from the state attorney general's office determined he had sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former employees. The immediate calls for his resignation or removal were widespread and fierce, even as Cuomo himself originally pushed back on the suggestion.

However, some have noted that Cuomo's now-voluntary departure is perhaps just part of a long-shot gambit in which he eventually attempts to make a political comeback. "The way Cuomo framed his resignation is a potential set up for a comeback next year," mused The Atlantic's Edward-Isaac Dovere. "If government doesn't work in his absence, he could jump into the 2022 race arguing that he was the missing piece."

the way Cuomo framed his resignation is a potential set up for a comeback next year: he wants to make government work, and staying in would get in the way -- but now if government doesn't work in his absence, he could jump into the 2022 race arguing that he was the missing piece — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) August 10, 2021

Journalist Jonathan Alter took a similar stance, suggesting that by avoiding impeachment, Cuomo has left open the door for redemption.

By resigning now rather than face an impeachment process that would have prevented him from ever again seeking office, Cuomo can try for a comeback. In 2013, five yrs after resigning as governor, @EliotSpitzer ran for NYC comptroller. (He lost to Scott Stringer). @chucktodd — Jonathan Alter (@jonathanalter) August 10, 2021

How long till Cuomo runs for something again? https://t.co/VJSg2wuEV3 — Harry Siegel (@harrysiegel) August 10, 2021

I deleted a tweet so I could write it more clearly after checking w an expert: If Cuomo were impeached under NY law, they would have the OPTION to bar him state office again. Resigning makes it less likely the Assembly moves forward with impeachment, i.e. comeback possible — Brigid Bergin (@brigidbergin) August 10, 2021

Cuomo will be succeeded by Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who will become the first female governor of New York.