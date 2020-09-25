The week's big question: What's the future of the Supreme Court?

The further trampling of voting rights

When considering saboteurs of democracy, it's frustrating that so few bother to look in the direction of Chief Justice of the Supreme Court John Roberts. In his 2013 majority opinion in Shelby County v. Holder, which all but gutted the Voting Rights Act, Roberts wrote "history did not end in 1965" to assert the novel notion that America has risen to the mantle of a colorblind society. Thus, with respect to the major tools that help enforce the VRA, he ruled, our work is done and it is time to press on.

The late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg countered with an analogy in her minority opinion: "Throwing out preclearance when it has worked and is continuing to work to stop discriminatory changes is like throwing away your umbrella in a rainstorm because you are not getting wet." It was a nice but no less direct way of saying cut the B.S.

Indeed, Roberts is said to have long "had it in for the Voting Rights Act," and with Shelby County v. Holder, he made clear the fix was in. Donald Trump flagrantly admitting that he aims to use his pick to replace Ginsburg to help him maintain power is alarming, but let's not pretend American democracy hadn't already been corrupted. Instead, Trump will just be giving Roberts more opportunities to make it all the harder for Black people to vote in purportedly free and fair elections.

Still, the loss of RBG stings because when rights are being trampled, you want to see that those on your side say so with vigor. Ginsburg's support of voting rights will be mirrored by the likes of Sonia Sotomayor in tone for future opinions, but the fact remains that what they write now will matter even less than it did before. Joe Biden may pull off a presidential victory, but consider what all the bigots have won.