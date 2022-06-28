Britney Spears' ex-husband to face trial after trying to crash her wedding

Britney Spears' first husband is set to face a trial after attempting to crash her wedding.

Jason Alexander, who was married to Spears for just 55 hours in 2004, was arrested earlier this month after he showed up at her wedding uninvited, and a judge ruled Monday he'll face a trial on a felony stalking charge, according to The Associated Press.

Spears married Sam Asghari at her Los Angeles home on June 9, and Alexander broadcast himself showing up at the house before the wedding started. "Where's Britney at?" he said. "...I'm here to crash the wedding." Security guard Richard N. Eubeler testified this week that Alexander attempted to get into her locked bedroom, where the pop star was getting ready, Rolling Stone reports.

"He started reaching into his right pocket," the security guard reportedly testified. "I drew my weapon and held it to my chest."

According to Rolling Stone, Sheriff's Deputy Jose Torres also testified a folding box cutter was found among Alexander's possessions, and he was allegedly seen lurking around the house prior to the wedding day. Public defender Sandra Bisignani said Alexander's "intent was to talk to Britney, to check on her wellbeing, to make sure that this was what she really wanted, not to place her in fear."

Spears has been granted a restraining order against Alexander, who remains in custody and was ordered to stay 100 yards away from her. He's also facing misdemeanor trespassing, vandalism, and battery charges.