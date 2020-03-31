The daily business briefing: March 31, 2020

Johnson & Johnson starts testing of coronavirus vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said Monday it would start human testing of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in September. The company said it would invest more than $1 billion to co-fund the research with the federal Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, part of the Department of Health and Human Services. Clinical data from the testing is expected by the end of the year. If all goes well, the vaccine could be available to be authorized for emergency use early next year. "The world is facing an urgent public health crisis and we are committed to doing our part to make a COVID-19 vaccine available and affordable globally as quickly as possible,” chairman and CEO Alex Gorsky said. [CNBC]