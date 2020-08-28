The daily business briefing: August 28, 2020

1 million more Americans filed jobless claims last week

Another 1 million people filed initial applications for unemployment benefits last week. The data marked a slight drop from the 1.1 million who applied in the previous week, but it was the 22nd time in 23 weeks that jobless claims reached or exceeded 1 million. A total of 58 million Americans have now sought new unemployment since the coronavirus crisis hit in March. The latest figure showed that layoffs were continuing as a summertime spike slowed the economic recovery that began when businesses started reopening in May after the initial lockdowns aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus. "With September rent due soon and food insecurity already at elevated levels, the worst is yet to come if Congress and the president can't turn their attention to pandemic relief," said Andrew Stettner, senior fellow at The Century Foundation. [USA Today]