The daily business briefing: November 19, 2020

Apple agrees to $113 million 'batterygate' settlement

Apple on Wednesday agreed to pay $113 million to settle state consumer fraud lawsuits over its practice of slowing down old iPhones to preserve their batteries. Thirty-four states and the District of Columbia investigated the so-called batterygate controversy. Many consumers, frustrated by the slowdown, purchased newer models. Under the agreement, Apple has committed to being more transparent, but does not admit guilt. The company did not immediately comment on the settlement. In March, the company agreed to pay up to $500 million, or at least $25 per iPhone, to settle claims it intentionally slowed down 2014 to 2016 models. Also on Wednesday, Apple said it was cutting App Store fees for the "vast majority" of developers — a move one critic argues shows that "they're sweating" under antitrust scrutiny. [NPR, The Wall Street Journal]