The daily business briefing: December 15, 2020

UAW reaches settlement with DOJ in corruption investigation

The Justice Department on Monday reached a civil settlement with the United Auto Workers union following an extended corruption investigation. The multi-year inquiry has landed several former labor leaders in prison, including two former union presidents, with 15 convictions so far. Under the proposed settlement, the UAW will submit to six years of independent oversight by a court-appointed monitor, and pay $1.5 million to satisfy lingering tax issues, said Matthew Schneider, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan. The UAW also agreed to hold a referendum to determine whether to change the way it selects its top leaders to give rank-and-file members more say in who runs the union. The deal doesn't rule out possible criminal charges. [The Wall Street Journal]