The daily business briefing: December 18, 2020

Stock futures flat after Thursday's record highs

U.S. stock index futures were flat early Friday after the major indexes rose to record highs on Thursday. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were unchanged several hours before the opening bell. Futures for the S&P 500 were up by less than 0.1 percent, while those of the Nasdaq were down by less than 0.1 percent. All three of the main U.S. indexes closed at new highs on Thursday, boosted by optimism about COVID-19 vaccines and progress in Congress toward a new coronavirus relief package. The Dow gained 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq closed up by 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively. Congressional negotiators are hammering out the $900 billion in coronavirus aid that would include checks to individuals but no liability protection for businesses. [CNBC]