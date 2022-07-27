Klondike to stop selling Choco Tacos after nearly 40 years

Klondike has released a statement on its website announcing that it is halting production of the Choco Taco, a taco-shaped ice cream snack that has been sold on ice-cream trucks for nearly 40 years, NBC News reports. "Over the past two years, we have experienced an unprecedented spike in demand across our portfolio and have had to make very tough decisions to ensure availability of our full portfolio nationwide," the company said in a statement. "A necessary but unfortunate part of this process is that we sometimes must discontinue products, even a beloved item like Choco Taco."

As Eater writes in its eulogy for the dessert, "For some people, the Choco Taco — a sugar cone shaped like a taco and stuffed with ice cream — was synonymous with summer nostalgia. It was arguably among the best options at any well-stocked ice cream truck, alongside firecracker popsicles and ice cream sandwiches."

Klondike, a division of food conglomerate Unilever's Good Humor-Breyers division, had said as recently as last week that single-count Choco Tacos would continue to be available in convenience stores and ice-cream trucks. Eater additionally notes that "not everyone is buying the news" of the Choco Taco's untimely demise, given that "just this February, Klondike partnered with Taco Bell — who notably discontinued the fan-favorite Mexican Pizza in 2020, only to bring it back this year to rampant success — to make Choco Tacos available at 20 of the chain's locations."