Trump's plan to rebuild American shipping faces rough waters

Fees on China-made ships could disrupt trade

President Donald Trump speaks to workers during a visit to the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard on June 25, 2020 in Marinette, Wisconsin. The company was awarded a $5.5 billion contract to build ships for the U.S. Navy.
President Donald Trump speaks to workers during a visit to the Fincantieri Marinette Marine shipyard on June 25, 2020 in Marinette, Wisconsin
(Image credit: Scott Olson / Getty Images)
The U.S. shipbuilding industry has fallen on hard times. President Donald Trump wants to revive the sector, starting with new fees on Chinese-made container ships that carry a huge chunk of global trade. But reviving America's nautical might will likely be difficult.

The proposed fees are meant to penalize Beijing for its "chokehold on the construction of commercial vessels," said The Washington Post. Money charged to Chinese-made ships when they dock at U.S. ports would subsidize a "commercial shipbuilding industry that has fallen into disrepair." But, like Trump's other tariffs, the fees also "threaten the system of oceangoing trade" that moves goods around the world and could cause a "repeat of the supply chain disruptions" that frustrated American consumers during the pandemic.

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

