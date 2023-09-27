The daily business briefing: September 27, 2023
The FTC accuses Amazon of running an illegal online monopoly, Biden visits auto workers on picket line, and more
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
1. FTC, 17 states file antitrust lawsuit against Amazon
The Federal Trade Commission and 17 states filed a landmark antitrust lawsuit against Amazon on Tuesday. The 172-page complaint accuses Amazon of wielding monopoly power and using it to favor its own services and squeeze third-party sellers who use its marketplace. The suit says the e-commerce giant's practices result in "artificially higher prices" because merchants have been blocked from selling goods for less elsewhere. "A single company, Amazon, has seized control over much of the online retail economy," said the lawsuit, filed in a Washington federal court. "It exploits its monopolies in ways that enrich Amazon but harm its customers." David Zapolsky, Amazon's general counsel, said the FTC "is wrong on the facts and the law." CNN, The New York Times
2. Biden visits striking auto workers on picket line
President Biden visited striking United Auto Workers union members at a General Motors plant in Michigan on Tuesday, telling them they "deserve a raise." He was the first sitting president in a century to visit a labor union picket line. Biden's visit came nearly two weeks into the Detroit-based union's first simultaneous strike against all three Detroit automakers — Ford, GM and Chrysler's Stellantis. It also came a day before former President Donald Trump, the front-runner to be Biden's Republican challenger in the 2024 election, is scheduled to speak at a non-union auto parts supplier in Michigan, a potentially crucial state in the election. The Detroit News
3. Hollywood writers cleared to return to work
Hollywood writers are returning to work Wednesday after the Writers Guild of America approved a deal with studios to end a four-month strike. "Today, our negotiating committee, WGAW board and WGAE Council all voted unanimously to recommend the agreement," the writers guild posted on social media Tuesday. "The strike ends at 12:01 a.m." The writers are permitted to work as the union's 11,000 members vote on ratifying the new contract over the next few days. The 148-day strike was one of the longest in Hollywood history. A key part of the deal was a new business model that includes pay residuals and viewership transparency for online streaming. The Washington Post
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
4. Stock futures rise as Treasury yields edge back
U.S. stock futures rose early Wednesday as Treasury yields retreated from recent highs that fueled concerns about rising borrowing costs. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2% at 6:45 a.m. ET. S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures were up 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively. The S&P 500 has fallen 5.2% so far this month as benchmark 10-year Treasury note yields rose 48 basis points to their highest point in 16 years, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again later this year and keep them high longer to fight inflation. "Heightened investor anxiety due to the looming possibility of a partial U.S. government shutdown is not helping matters," added Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management. MarketWatch
5. JPMorgan Chase settles Virgin Islands lawsuit over Jeffrey Epstein ties
JPMorgan Chase said Tuesday it has agreed to pay $75 million to settle a lawsuit by the U.S. Virgin Islands over the bank aiding Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking and profiting from its ties to the late financier, a JPMorgan customer. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing under the settlement, which directs $55 million to local charities and anti-trafficking efforts, CNBC reported. "This litigation proves that survivors have a voice, and corporate America is finally ready to listen," said lawyer Brittany Henderson, who represents Epstein accusers. Her firm filed class-action lawsuits against JPMorgan and Deutsche Bank. Those cases were settled earlier this year, The Wall Street Journal reported. CNBC, The Wall Street Journal
Continue reading for free
We hope you're enjoying The Week's refreshingly open-minded journalism.
Subscribed to The Week? Register your account with the same email as your subscription.
Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter
A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at TheWeek.com. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 launch of the U.S. print edition. Harold has worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, Fox News, and ABC News. For several years, he wrote a daily round-up of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance. He lives in North Carolina with his wife and two sons.
-
Seaham Hall review: serenity on the coast in County Durham
The Week Recommends Former haunt of Lord Byron is pure poetry when it comes to spa options in the north-east
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
-
10 things you need to know today: September 27, 2023
Daily Briefing A New York judge rules Trump defrauded banks, Biden visits auto workers on picket line, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
How to reduce your energy bills by tackling 'vampire' devices
Personal FInance Leaving appliances on standby could be adding to your energy bills
By Marc Shoffman, The Week UK Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 26, 2023
Business Briefing Ford halts work at $3.5 billion electric-vehicle battery plant, Costco offers members basic health care services, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 25, 2023
Business Briefing Hollywood writers reach deal that would end strike, Canadian autoworkers ratify a new contract with Ford, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 22, 2023
Business Briefing Rupert Murdoch steps down as Fox, News Corp. chair, Cisco to buy Splunk in $28 billion cash deal, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 21, 2023
Business Briefing The Fed leaves rates unchanged, Biden cancels debts for University of Phoenix borrowers, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The auto strike, by the numbers
The Explainer The pay gap between Big Three automakers' executives and UAW members has workers pushing for higher wages
By Justin Klawans Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 20, 2023
Business Briefing Disney says it will invest $60 billion in theme parks, Instacart shares rise in debut, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 19, 2023
Business Briefing Instacart prices its shares at top of range in IPO, the UAW threatens to widen its strike, and more
By Harold Maass Published
-
The daily business briefing: September 18, 2023
Business Briefing UAW strike continues after union rejects latest offer, China detains some Evergrande wealth management staff, and more
By Harold Maass Published