At least 3 dead in California's 6th mass shooting in January

At least three people died and four more were injured after gunfire erupted Saturday morning in a Los Angeles suburb, The Associated Press reported, in what has become California's sixth mass shooting in January 2023 alone.

According to AP, Sgt. Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the shooting occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in Beverly Crest. The area is among L.A.'s most affluent neighborhoods — data collected by the Los Angeles Times in 2008 showed the median household income was $169,282, or about $233,000 in 2023 dollars.

No significant details on the shooting have been made available. Of the seven people who were shot, police said four of them were standing outside, while the three who were killed were inside a vehicle.

The injured were taken to a local hospital in critical condition, while the identities of the deceased have not yet been released.

Preciado said there was no information on a possible motive at the time.

This marks the sixth mass shooting in California this January, in a cycle of violence that continues to befall the nation's most populous state.

Exactly one week prior, a mass shooting at a ballroom dance hall in Monterey Park, just east of downtown Los Angeles, left 11 people dead and ten others injured. The shooter, identified by police as Huu Can Tran, would later take his own life as law enforcement closed in. A motive for that shooting has not been announced.

Another pair of shootings occurred days later, when a gunman opened fire on two mushroom farms near San Fransisco, killing seven people and injuring one more.

The shootings in California come despite the state historically having low rates of deaths from guns.