Donald Trump's 'due processor' for migrants | June 12 editorial cartoons

Thursday's political cartoons include the Trump administration's treatment of migrants, military tanks clogging rush hour in Los Angeles, and the lack of a vaccine for stupidity

This political cartoon is titled “Trump Brand Due Processor” and shows a migrant trapped inside a giant blender. The switch on the front only has three settings: off, vilify, and deport.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled “Rush Hour” The view is from above and shows many military tanks rolling into Los Angeles. One of the tanks has a “Trump” sign and a man in a tank says, “We’re Almost there!” The sign on the road shows the tanks are headed toward “Los Angeles, Police State, End of Democracy.”

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

