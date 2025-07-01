Fireworks too woke for MAGA | July 1 editorial cartoons

Tuesday’s political cartoons include woke fireworks, a new slogan for the Statue of Liberty, and birthright citizenship hanging by a thread

By
published

This political cartoon takes place outside where a crowd of people are watching fireworks. The fireworks spell out, “Liberty and justice for all.” A woman says, “There’s something we can all agree on.” An angry man in a red hat says, “Naw…it’s too woke for me!”

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts Stephen Miller atop the Statue of Liberty. He has a can of red paint and has painted a message on Lady Liberty’s tablet that reads, “Abandon hope all ye who enter here.”

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

