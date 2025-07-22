July 22 editorial cartoons

Tuesday's political cartoons include Donald Trump's birthday wishes for Jeffrey Epstein, Tulsi Gabbard, and renaming the Washington Commanders

This political cartoon is a satire of the birthday card Donald Trump drew for Jeffrey Epstein. It is drawn like an advertisement and depicts the midsection of a woman in bra and panties with Donald Trump’s signature across her panties. The words on the ad are “New* Donald J. Trump Signature Bikini Bottoms. Teen & Toddler sizes available! Grab ‘em for a new low $99. *Definitely not inspired by the Jeffrey Epstein card — er, hoax! Made in China.”

(Image credit: Pat Byrnes / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump as a pot-bellied football player on the field about to kick a football labeled “Distraction”. Trump, who wears a helmet labeled “Orange Skins”, says, “The Washington Commanders need to restore their old name.”

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

