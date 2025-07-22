July 22 editorial cartoons
Tuesday's political cartoons include Donald Trump's birthday wishes for Jeffrey Epstein, Tulsi Gabbard, and renaming the Washington Commanders
-
-
July 21 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include Donald Trump going after the Fed, Superman's immigration papers, and the Colbert canary in the coal mine
-
July 20 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include AI replacing workers, and Donald Trump trying to divert media attention away from the Epstein files
-
5 suspiciously good cartoons about the Epstein files
Cartoons Artists take on the relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein
-
July 19 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include a Medicaid time bomb, and Donald Trump's fixation with the Fed's Jerome Powell
-
July 18 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include Donald Trump desperately trying to avoid the Jeffrey Epstein story while JD Vance and Elon Musk say the loud part silently
-
July 17 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include the IRS allowing churches to endorse from the pulpit, and what Donald Trump thinks the letters ICE really stand for
-
July 16 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include the Epstein files landing on everyone's summer reading list, and the relationship between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin
-
July 15 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include the dangers of a deficit, Putin shooting fish in a barrel, Kermit the Frog, and Barack Obama's message to Democrats