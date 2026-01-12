Political cartoons for January 12

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;On Greenland&amp;rdquo; and depicts an angry-looking Donald Trump on the left, the Mayflower sailing ship in the middle, and two male Native Americans in traditional dress on the right. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;The fact that they had a boat land there 500 years ago doesn&amp;rsquo;t mean they own the land!&amp;rdquo; One of the Native Americans says to the other, &amp;ldquo;Isn&amp;rsquo;t it ironic? The other responds, &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t you think?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a caricature of Kristi Noem with a cowboy hat, comically large lips, an ICE vest, long nails, expensive watch and a folder labeled &amp;ldquo;ICE Recruitment.&amp;rdquo; She fires a handgun three times into the air and says, &amp;ldquo;Give me your racists, your thugs, your bullies yearning to crack skulls&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;How to Handle Dangerous Ice.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a puddle of water that is in the shape of the United States and has come from melted ice. The ice has been melted by a bag of salt with a label that reads, &amp;ldquo;ICE-B-GONE SALT&amp;mdash; Solidarity, Action, Love and Truth. For that slippery slope to fascism.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon, titled &amp;ldquo;Bird on a Wire,&amp;rdquo; depicts a giant yellow bird that has crushed a power line. The bird is labeled &amp;ldquo;Data Center Energy Consumption.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is set outside on the Greenland coast and depicts a number of colorful houses on a hill near the ocean. Two people in winter dress speak to each other. One says, &amp;ldquo;Trump wants Greenland&amp;hellip;When he&amp;rsquo;s a star, he can do anything. Grab &amp;lsquo;em by the island!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is set outside where three armed, masked ICE agents with long guns and dark sunglasses surround the fallen Statue of Liberty. She is on her back and has dropped her torch. One ICE agent says, &amp;ldquo;She was brandishing a torch&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is set in the War Room and is titled &amp;ldquo;The Gang of Eight (Oil Executives).&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump sits at the head of the table with his hands folded. There is a sign behind him that reads, &amp;ldquo;Congress keep out!&amp;rdquo; Instead of congress people, the heads of oil companies are at the table and are drawn as men in suits with oil barrels for heads. Each has a sign in front showing the company they represent: &amp;ldquo;Exxon Mobile, Chevron, Phillips 66, Citgo, EOG, Marathon, Occidental, and Conoco Phillips.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts JD Vance at left and Kristi Noem on the right. Vance wears a button with a couch on it and holds a bottle of Mountain Dew. Kristi Noem shoots three times into a pile of stuffed animals. Vance says, &amp;ldquo;Kristi Noem has complete immunity to shoot the plushies found in Renee Nicole Good&amp;rsquo;s glove compartment.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon is set inside a sophisticated and high-tech American military center. There are screens on the wall showing highly detailed maps and intricate charts and numbers. Men sit at laptops with headsets monitoring the world. A man in a military uniform speaks to a man in a suit. The military man says, &amp;ldquo;You want to invade Greenland and blame NATO?&amp;rdquo; The man in the suit says, &amp;ldquo;It worked for Putin.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts the Grim Reaper. It has a skull for a head, wears a dark robe and hood, holds a bloody scythe, and is labeled ICE. The reaper says, &amp;ldquo;Feel safer yet?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

