Political cartoons for November 12
Wednesday's editorial cartoons include a Democratic top dog, tariffs or taxes, and anti-woke politics
The Week
Why these Iraqi elections are so important
The Explainer The US and Israel are increasingly pressuring Baghdad to tackle Iran-backed militants, while weakened Iran sees Iraq as a vital remaining ally
Crossword: November 12, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
Trespasses: a ‘devastating’ Irish love story
The Week Recommends Lola Petticrew ‘steals the show’ in TV adaptation of Louise Kennedy’s novel
Political cartoons for November 11
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include GOP promises, a pardoned turkey, and stumping for Cop30
Political cartoons for November 10
Cartoons Monday's political cartoons include TSA delays, gerrymandering, and the power of the filibuster
Political cartoons for November 9
Cartoons Sunday’s political cartoons include a ripoff, and the land of opportunity
5 true blue cartoons about the 2025 elections
Cartoon Artists take on election results blame game, a message for the billionaires, and more
Political cartoons for November 8
Cartoons Saturday’s political cartoons include narco boats, and the new Lincoln monument
Political cartoons for November 7
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include a party at Mar-a-Lago, a handy chart for ICE, the Republican train wreck and Nancy Pelosi's retirement
Political cartoons for November 6
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include the Blue wave, Dick Cheney's legacy, and Zohran Mamdani's historic win
Political cartoons for November 5
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include five little piggies, narcoterrorist boats, the wealth divide, and more