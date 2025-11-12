Political cartoons for November 12

Wednesday's editorial cartoons include a Democratic top dog, tariffs or taxes, and anti-woke politics

By
published

This cartoon is titled Schumer in the Doghouse. It depicts an angry dog that looks like Chuck Schumer inside a doghouse with the name &amp;ldquo;Chuckie&amp;rdquo; on the top. The U.S. Capital looms far, far away.

(Image credit: Randall Enos / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is a takeoff on the Treachery of Images painting by Belgian surrealist painter Ren&amp;eacute; Magritte. This cartoon features a painting of a pipe on the left and the words (in French) &amp;ldquo;This is not a pipe.&amp;rdquo; On the right of the image is a painting of a bag of money labeled &amp;ldquo;$ Trump Tariff Revenue $90B paid by U.S. Citizens&amp;rdquo; and the words &amp;ldquo;This is not a tax&amp;rdquo; in French.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The main character of thai cartoon is an angry-looking turkey on a farm who is next to a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Thanksgiving&amp;rdquo; with an arrow. The turkey&amp;rsquo;s feathers are spread wide, and resemble arrows pointing up. Each has a letter that together spell out &amp;ldquo;Turkey Prices.&quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon takes place on a city sidewalk where a down-on-his-luck man in an old suit stands with his hat in his hand, asking for money. A woman walks by and looks surprised by the sign next to the man, which reads, &amp;ldquo;Please help me get back to buying risky stocks on margin.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an airport gate with tired-looking travelers watching Gavin Newsom on a television tuned to CNN. Newsom says, &amp;ldquo;They killed the shut-down? Pathetic!&amp;rdquo; A lady in the airport says, &amp;ldquo;Does Newsom know he&amp;rsquo;s on every airport TV in America?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is set in the Oval Office where Donald Trump sleeps soundly at the desk. An aide next to him says, &amp;ldquo;The president is merely demonstrating he&amp;rsquo;s not woke.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This political cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Schumer Shutdown &amp;mdash; Phase 2.&amp;rdquo; It takes place on a cliff where a donkey happily pushes a wheelchair containing a grumpy-looking Chuck Schumer off the edge.

(Image credit: Gary Varvel / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is two panels with the same donkey in each. In the first he is dressed in shorts and boxing gloves like a prizefighter. He says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m spoiling for a fight and I&amp;rsquo;m taking off the gloves.&amp;rdquo; In the second panel, he&amp;rsquo;s removed the gloves and is punching himself in the head.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is drawn like the Norman Rockwell painting &quot;Freedom from Want&amp;rdquo; where a woman puts a wonderful, plump turkey on the holiday table for her large family. In this version, she&amp;rsquo;s about to put a large box that is filled with folders and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Epstein Files.&amp;rdquo; Her family smiles and eagerly awaits it.

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

The main character of this cartoon is Sen. John Fetterman, who stands tall with a white flag. He&amp;rsquo;s surrounded by the other senators who voted with him to reopen the government. Chuck Schumer stands nearby and says, &amp;ldquo;You can always count on Democrats to rally around the flag.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

