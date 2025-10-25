Political cartoons for October 25
Saturday’s political cartoons include hospital bill trauma, Independence Day, and more
Emergency help for health care costs
The Great Pumpkin
Independence Day 2025
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
Roasted squash and apple soup recipe
The Week Recommends Autumnal soup is full of warming and hearty flavours
-
Ukraine: Donald Trump pivots again
In the Spotlight US president apparently warned Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept Vladimir Putin’s terms or face destruction during fractious face-to-face
-
Autumn Budget: will Rachel Reeves raid the rich?
Talking Point To fill Britain’s financial black hole, the Chancellor will have to consider everything – except an income tax rise
-
5 ballsy cartoons about the new White House ballroom
Cartoons Artists take on the White House Disneyland, a menu for the elites, and more
-
Political cartoons for October 24
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include the news cycle, opening of the new White House ballroom, AI data centers taking over, and more
-
Political cartoons for October 23
Cartoons Thursday’s political cartoons include Mike Johnson's pumpkin patch, great news for crypto scammers, and a suspicious white sheet
-
Political cartoons: The No Kings rally and Kristi Noem vs. frogs
Cartoons Wednesday's editorial cartoons include Donald Trump's construction at the White House, tariffs, and a new investment option
-
Political cartoons for October 21
Cartoons Tuesday’s political cartoons include a high-profile theft, Epstein files keeping Donald Trump up at night, Halloween costumes and scary GOP stories
-
5 vengefully funny cartoons about punishing Trump's political enemies
Cartoons Artists take on vengeance in a shutdown, the hounds of Pam Bondi, and more
-
Political cartoons for October 18
Cartoons Saturday's editorial cartoons include conversion therapy, Russ Vought, and more
-
5 precariously peaceful cartoons about the Gaza ceasefire
Cartoons Political cartoonists on the chance for peace in the Middle East