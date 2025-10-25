Political cartoons for October 25

Saturday’s political cartoons include hospital bill trauma, Independence Day, and more

Emergency help for health care costs

This cartoon is set in a hospital where a woman pushes a man in a wheelchair. The desk at right is for hospital billing and next to that is a door that leads to &amp;ldquo;Standby Trauma Team.&amp;rdquo; The woman pushing the wheelchair looks at the door and says, &amp;ldquo;This is for patients who get their bill.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Great Pumpkin

This political cartoon depicts a giant pumpkin that resembles Donald Trump&#039;s bulbous head outside a house. The pumpkin is labeled &amp;quot;Authoritarianism.&amp;quot; A voice inside the house says, &amp;quot;Nonsense! There&#039;s no such thing as a great pumpkin! Now go back to sleep!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Independence Day 2025

This cartoon is titled &amp;quot;Independence Day: The New White House Ballroom Is Here!&amp;quot; It&#039;s drawn to look like the poster from the &amp;quot;Independence Day&amp;quot; film that depicted an alien spacecraft looming over the White House. In this version, it&#039;s instead the gilded and ostentatious White House ballroom ceiling that looms over the White House. It shoots out a destructive beam from one of its lights to destroy a portion of the White House.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

