5 richly deserved political cartoons about tax breaks for billionaires

Artists take on Donald Trump's 'big, beautiful bill'

By
published

This cartoon takes place on a sidewalk outside a fancy restaurant. A waiter leans out the door to the "Billionaire's Exclusive Club," where wealthy diners are visible through a window. He hands a long scroll labeled "Big Beautiful Bill... $1.8 Trillion" to a disheveled man holding a "Please Help" sign and a begging cup. The waiter remarks, "There's just the small matter of the Big Beautiful Bill..."

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This editorial cartoon is titled "SMART APPLIANCES" and depicts a store shelf with various kitchen appliances that have digital displays showing messages. A man wearing a baseball cap with stars and stripes looks on with a skeptical expression and his finger to his chin. A blender reads "WAKE," a coffee maker says "...UP...", and a toaster displays "...FOOL...". A smart scale with a teapot on it reads "...THE..." and a microwave shows "...BILLIONAIRES..." Below, a smart air conditioning unit says "...ARE… STEALING”. A smart television displays a figure in front of the U.S. Capital with a dollar sign for a body who says "Democracy!"

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

