September 13 editorial cartoons

Saturday's political cartoons include court-approved racial profiling and America's moral compass

By
published

This cartoon depicts the outside of the Supreme Court where a man with a mustache mows the lawn with a push lawnmower. A voice from inside the Supreme Court building says, &amp;ldquo;Hello ICE? It&amp;rsquo;s Chief Justice Roberts. There&amp;rsquo;s someone Hispanic looking mowing the lawn&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;America is lost&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; It depicts a shattered handheld compass surrounded by broken glass, fragments of metal, and a bullet casing. The &amp;ldquo;N&amp;rdquo; on the compass reads, &amp;ldquo;Nonviolence.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

In this cartoon, a man and a woman watch television. Donald Trump is on the screen with a headline that reads, &amp;ldquo;Trump Military Occupations ruled &amp;lsquo;illegal:&amp;rsquo; Washington, Los Angeles, Chicago.&amp;rdquo; The man says to the woman, &amp;ldquo;So, the blue cities do have &amp;lsquo;a crime problem&amp;rsquo;...&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

