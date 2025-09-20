September 20 editorial cartoons
Saturday's political cartoons include Senate confirmations, mocking the powerful, and more
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
-
21 Donald Trump political cartoons
Cartoons The nation's cartoonists take on Donald Trump's relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Jimmy Kimmel, war and peace
-
Passing sentence in Brazil: the jailing of Jair Bolsonaro
In the Spotlight In convicting Brazil’s former president, its Supreme Court has sent a powerful message about democratic accountability – but the victory may be only a temporary
-
Crossword: September 20, 2025
The Week's daily crossword puzzle
-
September 19 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday's political cartoons include a new lesson from Mickey Mouse, politics strangling science, and a warning about political anger
-
September 18 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Thursday's political cartoons include a man who would be king, an inconsistent court, and social media in the trash
-
September 17 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Wednesday’s political cartoons include a diet of outrage, toxic rhetoric, and tank treads on states' rights
-
September 16 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Tuesday's political cartoons include bad news for inflation, Brian Kilmeade's solution, and Kash Patel's dinner order
-
September 15 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Monday’s political cartoons include publisher advice for Kamala Harris, the radicalization pipeline, and flu season guidelines
-
September 13 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Saturday's political cartoons include court-approved racial profiling and America's moral compass
-
5 artfully drawn cartoons about Donald Trump's Epstein doodle
Cartoons Artists take on a mountainous legacy, creepy art, and more
-
September 12 editorial cartoons
Cartoons Friday’s political cartoons include an American dilemma, Biden's jobs legacy, and Donald Trump the peacemaker