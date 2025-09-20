September 20 editorial cartoons

Saturday's political cartoons include Senate confirmations, mocking the powerful, and more

In this cartoon, a large bucket labeled &amp;ldquo;Trump Nominees&amp;rdquo; is filled with a bunch of rotten apples. There&amp;rsquo;s a sign attached to it that reads, &amp;ldquo;Confirm your own bushel!&amp;rdquo; The bucket is on a rug labeled &amp;ldquo;US Senate.&amp;rdquo; A donkey on the left says, &amp;ldquo;How do we know there are no bad apples in this bunch?&amp;rdquo; An elephant responds, &amp;ldquo;We don&amp;rsquo;t!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an older man and woman at home watching television. The screen is dark except for the words, &amp;ldquo;The following program contained mockery of people in power. It has been canceled.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

In this cartoon, Donald Trump holds a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m ending the war on cancer.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;Where&amp;rsquo;s my Nobel Peace Prize?!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

