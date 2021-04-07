Solving COVID: April 7, 2021

Where things stand

America's vaccination program continues to make strong headway against the coronavirus pandemic. The U.S. is averaging more than 3 million vaccinations per day, and hit a new record of 4 million daily shots over the weekend. Crucially, the CDC says nearly 80 percent of teachers have received at least one vaccine dose. Nearly 1 in 4 adults are fully vaccinated. The seven-day average of daily deaths is now the lowest since late October. "We're headed in the right direction," said Andy Slavitt, White House senior adviser for COVID-19. However, new daily cases hover stubbornly around 60,000, and nearly half of all new cases in the country are clustered in just five states — New York, Michigan, Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey — according to Johns Hopkins University. Michigan alone is seeing some 6,000 new cases a day, "more than double what it was two weeks earlier," AP reports. The larger trend is worrying: Global cases have risen for six consecutive weeks. [CNBC, The Associated Press]