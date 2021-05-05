Solving COVID: May 5, 2021

Experts suggest U.S. unlikely to reach herd immunity

The United States may not reach herd immunity to COVID-19, experts say, but the virus can still be controlled to the point that it's no longer a "society disrupter." The New York Times says there is now a "widespread consensus among scientists and public health experts" that in the U.S., the "herd immunity threshold is not attainable — at least not in the foreseeable future, and perhaps not ever." While experts once thought the U.S. may be able to reach this threshold when 60 to 70 percent of the population had immunity to COVID-19, it's now believed reaching 80 percent or more may actually be required due to the spread of the more transmissible B.1.1.7 variant. This level may be out of reach, experts say, in part due to vaccine hesitancy. However, vaccines can help turn it into a milder threat that could be like the seasonal flu. Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch said by protecting those most at risk, COVID-19 can be turned "from a society disrupter to a regular infectious disease." [The New York Times, The Week]