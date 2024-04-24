Andrew Fahie: the ex-BVI premier, cocaine-filled boats and drug trafficking plot

Fahie's defense attorney claimed the British overseas territory leader was 'acting like the fictitious CIA agent Jason Bourne'

Photo collage of Andrew Fahie with a background of fanned out speedboats and their wake lines, interspersed with lines of white powder.
Fahie was found guilty of money laundering and conspiring to import cocaine
(Image credit: Illustration by Julia Wytrazek / Alamy)
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK
published

A former premier of the British Virgin Islands has been convicted on drug trafficking charges in the US, highlighting the territory's status as a "formidable cocaine trafficking hub".

Andrew Fahie, who led BVI from 2019 to 2022, was arrested in April 2022 after a US "sting operation" involving a confidential informant known as "Roberto Quintero", who posed as a trafficker of the notorious Mexican Sinaloa cartel, reported Insight Crime

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

Harriet Marsden is a writer for The Week, mostly covering UK and global news and politics. Before joining the site, she was a freelance journalist for seven years, specialising in social affairs, gender equality and culture. She worked for The Guardian, The Times and The Independent, and regularly contributed articles to The Sunday Times, The Telegraph, The New Statesman, Tortoise Media and Metro, as well as appearing on BBC Radio London, Times Radio and “Woman’s Hour”. She has a master’s in international journalism from City University, London, and was awarded the "journalist-at-large" fellowship by the Local Trust charity in 2021. 

