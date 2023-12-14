Gaynor Lord search: underwater teams look for missing 55-year-old in Norwich river

Police are continuing to search for a 55-year-old woman who went missing in Norwich last Friday.

Gaynor Lord was last seen in the city centre on 8 December after leaving work. Her belongings were found "scattered throughout Wensum Park", which is about 1.5 miles from the department store where she works. The items included "clothing, a mobile phone, glasses and jewellery", said The Guardian. Police were able to identify Lord by the ID in her handbag.

Police have since released CCTV footage showing the married mother of three's last movements. Lord left Jarrolds department store at 2.45pm, "an hour and 15 minutes earlier than scheduled", said Sky News, and entered the grounds of Norwich Cathedral at 2.50pm before leaving at 3.23pm. Police said it was "not clear where she goes inside the cathedral grounds during this time" and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

Lord then made her way through the city centre towards Wensum Park, and was last seen at 4.01pm on St Augustines Street to the southeast of the park. Her olive-coloured coat was found in the River Wensum that runs alongside the park by police, who now believe that the "most likely scenario is that Gaynor entered the water".

The park has been closed since Saturday and "specialist underwater search teams from Lincolnshire Police" are searching the river, said Sky News.

Norwich police said it was “linking in” with Lancashire police to "understand any of the lessons learned" from the Nicola Bulley case. Bulley went missing while walking her dog in a Lancashire village in January; her body was found in a river 23 days later. Lancashire police told Sky News, however, that it was "not aware that they are giving formal assistance" in the search for Lord.

Supt Wes Hornigold, from Norwich police, appealed for anyone with information to come forward, adding that specialist officers were supporting Lord's family.